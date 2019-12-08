As the pick to win the Region XIV East title, the Angelina College Roadrunners battled their ups and downs through a rugged non-conference slate.
On Saturday afternoon, the Roadrunners appeared to play their best game at the right time as they dominated the second half on their way to a 74-57 win over the Navarro Bulldogs in conference action at Shands Gym.
Travis Henson poured in a game-high 28 points as the Roadrunners improved to 2-0 in conference following a win on the road in Paris Wednesday night.
Henson provided the highlight dunks as well as knocking down a trio of 3-pointers for AC to knock off a tough Navarro team.
Dralyn Brown and Gwarren Douglas added 11 points apiece for the ’Runners while Christyon Eugene just missed double digits with 9 points.
Navarro controlled much of the action in the first half as it jumped out to a 24-16 lead. However, the ‘Runners used a 9-0 run just before the break to take a 35-34 advantage into halftime.
After the break, AC used some torrid shooting, which was spurred by several easy shots in the lane, to take control of the game.
Navarro scored the first basket of the second half to take their final lead of the game before the Roadrunners took the lead for good with 18 minutes remaining.
In the second half, AC shot 62% from the field to keep Navarro from ever making a run at getting back in the game. For the game, the ’Runners knocked down 55% of their shots.
Henson’s breakaway dunk in the final minute delivered a fitting finish to a dominating half.
Souleymane Dolumbia led Navarro with 11 points and 7 boards, although he was the only Bulldog to reach double digits.
AC (6-6, 2-0) will have its final pre-Christmas game at 2 p.m. Saturday when it hosts Lone Star College-Cy Fair.
In women’s action Saturday, AC dropped an 80-58 road decision to Trinity Valley.
The Lady ’Runners (9-4, 1-1) host Coastal Bend at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in their final game before they take four weeks off for the Christmas break.
