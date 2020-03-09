Coming off a sweep of Bossier Parish, the Angelina College Roadrunners will return to action with a non-conference game against Joliet today.
After taking a 2-0 win over Bossier Parish at home on Thursday, AC hit the road and came away with a pair of wins over the Cavaliers on Saturday.
AC opened the day with a 5-1 win before taking a 5-3 victory in the finale.
In the opening win, Drew Shifflet started and pitched the first three scoreless innings, allowing two hits and a walk with two strikeouts.
James O’Neal allowed one earned run on four hits and a walk with a strikeout in 21/3 innings. Tanner Sherrill got the final five outs, allowing no runs on one hit with a strikeout.
Sawyre Thornhill led the AC bats with a double and single. Ethan Jacobs and Clark Henry each had a single and an RBI, Dylan Bourgeois and Karlus Flanagan had a single and Hayden Evans drove in a run.
AC scored a run on a double play ball in the first inning and Henry’s RBI double made it 2-0 in the third inning.
AC broke it open with a three-run fifth inning when Jacobs was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, Thornhill scored on a passed ball and Evans delivered a sacrifice fly.
In the finale, Hunter Mayo was stellar in pitching a complete game for the win. He allowed three runs, two earned, on seven hits with six strikeouts.
Thornhill delivered a solo homer for AC, Zac Vorst and Dalton Roblin each had a single and an RBI and Mitchell Breaux hit a single.
AC (9-11, 5-1) put up four runs in the third inning when it scored on an error before Vorst and Roblin delivered RBI singles. A fourth run scored on Henry’s double play ball.
After Bossier cut that deficit in half, Thornhill hit a homer in the sixth inning.
Today’s single nine-inning game is set for a 3 p.m. start at the Larry Phillips Family Sports Complex.
