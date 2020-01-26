The Angelina College Roadrunners welcomed in the Lee Runnin’ Rebels in a Saturday afternoon matchup of the top two teams in the Region XIV South standings.
Thanks to a big night from Travis Henson and a gritty finish, the ’Runners are on the verge of turning the conference race into a runaway as they fought their way to an 88-83 win at Shands Gym.
Henson scored a team-high 17 points, Christyon Eugene had 14 and Kyron Gibson added 10 for AC as it took a four-game lead in the loss column into the last nine games of the regular season.
AC got its fifth straight win by overcoming a 29-point night from Lee’s Ishmael Cruz-Paris, who scored 21 of his points before the break when the ’Runnin Rebels led for most of the first half. Keontae White added 24 points and Lewis Hughes had 11.
However, he missed 9 of his last 12 shots after a hot start to the game, a key that helped AC take control down the stretch.
Lee jumped out to a 25-17 lead in the first half when it hit half of its shots from the field.
AC answered with a 13-2 run that featured back-to-back 3-pointers from Braxton Foreman and Gwarren Doublas and a Eugene layup that eventually put the ’Runners on top 37-31.
However, Lee took the momentum into the half with a 14-3 run that put the Runnin ’Rebels on top 45-40.
The ’Runners came out of the break on fire by scoring the first 12 points of the second half. That run was sparked by a Simon layup and a Henson dunk that put AC on top 52-45.
The ’Runners eventually pushed that lead out to 60-50 on a Darius Smith dunk with 13 minutes remaining.
Lee didn’t go down easily as Cruz-Paris knocked down a 3-pointer that narrowed the margin to 52-45 in the final minutes.
However, even that play worked against Lee as he was called for his second flop of the game in attempting to draw a 4-point play.
AC converted the free throw on the other end then Eugene made a layup that pushed the lead back to a two-score game, allowing the ’Runners to run out the clock on another win.
Dwight scored 2 points for AC but contributed with 11 boards. Dralyn Brown had 9 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists, and Braxton Foreman hit a pair of key 3-pointers on his way to an 8-point game.
AC (13-8, 8-2) returns to action at 7 p.m. Tuesday when it hosts Jacksonville. Lee fell to 14-8 overall and 5-6 in conference play with the loss.
