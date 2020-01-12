Going up against a Trinity Valley team near the top of the conference standings, the Angelina College Roadrunners used their depth to take charge late in a pivotal 83-73 win over the Cardinals in Region XIV basketball action at Shands Gym Saturday afternoon.
Prior to that showing, the Lady Roadrunners made sure the Bossier Parish Lady Cavs never had a chance as they opened the game on a 28-7 run and led wire to wire in a dominating 89-57 victory.
In men’s action, a shorthanded AC team used all-out hustle for the entire 40 minutes in handing Trinity Valley its second loss of conference action.
On the offensive side, Gwarren Douglas led a balanced attack with 17 points. Christyon Eugene added 14 points and Kyron Gibson had 13.
Dashawn Davis led Trinity Valley with 33 points, although no other player scored more than 8.
Trinity Valley opened up an early double-digit lead before AC used a 10-0 capped by a Eugene steal and dunk that tied the game up at 32-32 late in the first half.
AC went cold late in the first half, allowing Trinity Valley to take a 40-35 advantage into the halftime break.
In the opening half, AC was held to 36% from the field. Following the break, AC found its shooting stride in going 50% from the field.
Eugene and Douglas started the half with back-to-back triples that gave AC its first lead since the opening minutes.
Trinity Valley regained a slim 49-48 lead before AC reeled off 13 straight points on a run Trinity Valley never recovered from.
Braxton Foreman nailed back-to-back 3-pointers before Gibson made a pair of free throws that put AC on top 61-49.
AC maintained that double-digit lead for most of the half before Eugene’s slam put the exclamation mark on the win.
With the win, AC (10-8, 5-2) maintained its spot atop the Region XIV South Division. Trinity Valley fell to 11-6 overall and 5-2 in conference play.
The Roadrunners will take a break from conference action when they host Victoria at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
On the women’s side, Mycah McDonald scored a team-high 20 points and Lovietta Walker had 16 as 10 different Lady ’Runners got in the scoring column in a game that was never in doubt.
Gabby Dodson scored a game-high 22 points for Bossier Parish.
AC built a double-digit lead in the opening minutes and extended that margin out to 21 when McDonald’s putback with 6 minutes left in the half capped a 22-3 run that made it 28-7.
The Lady ’Runners extended that margin to 46-22 at the half then poured it on by outscoring the Lady Cavs 23-9 in the third frame for a 69-31 advantage.
AC (11-5, 3-2) eventually led by as many as 40 points while rotating freely with the huge lead.
Other AC scorers were Mikayla Bailey and Britney Thompson (9), Dakota Matthews and Simran Mayfield (8), Tyeisha Smith and Derrica Gilbert (7) and Tai’Sheka Porchia (2).
The Lady Roadrunners play at Jacksonville at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Bossier Parish fell to 3-13 overall and 1-4 in conference with the loss.
