Just over a month ago, a shorthanded Angelina College Lady Roadrunners’ team left Jacksonville with a surprising two-point loss to the Lady Jaguars.
Back to near strength, a red-hot Lady ’Runners squad showed exactly how far they have come in a short amount of time as they opened the game on a 14-0 run and led by double digits the rest of the way in a dominating 77-49 victory at Shands Gym Wednesday night.
Britney Thompson knocked down four 3-pointers on her way to a 22-point, 6-assist performance and Jacksonville had no answer for Tai Porchia on the inside as she added 18 points, 11 boards and 6 blocks for the Lady ’Runners’ fourth straight win.
Lovietta Walker added 12 points and four assists and Mycah McDonald had 10.
MeKayla Black led Jacksonville with 11 points on a night it hit only 30% of its shots.
This one was over nearly from the opening tip when AC used a dominating performance on both sides of the ball to seize control.
Walker knocked down a triple before Thompson nailed her own three and a pair of free throws that made it 14-0.
Jacksonville didn’t score its first point until 6:45 minutes into the game.
In the opening 10 minutes, Thompson scored 11 points while hitting three treys in helping AC to a 25-6 lead.
The Lady ’Runners eventually extended that margin out to as many as 25 points in the second quarter at 38-13 before going into the break with a 42-20 lead.
In the opening half, AC knocked down 56% of its shots while holding Jacksonville to 25%.
Angelina hit a cold spell in the third quarter, but Jacksonville couldn’t take advantage as it only trimmed a single point off that edge.
The Lady ’Runners then surged once again in the fourth quarter, leading by as many as 30 points on the way to the win.
Derrica Gilbert scored 7 points for AC, Simran Mayfield had 5, Addie Liles put in 2 and Dakota Matthews hit a free throw.
AC (16-10, 8-7) will play at Paris at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.