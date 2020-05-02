NACOGDOCHES — Even elite athletes have their share of disappointments at some point in their careers. But the great ones overcome obstacles and continue to achieve greatness.
For Kevon Harris, the former Stephen F. Austin Lumberjack who was a three-time All-Southland Conference performer and scored 1,833 points in four seasons to finish as the SFA modern-day scoring leader, his pain was felt not only by himself, but his team, his coach, fans and Lumberjack Nation when his collegiate career was cut short.
When the ’Jacks finished the 2019-20 regular season with a 28-3 overall mark and a Southland Conference best 19-1 record, SFA earned the top seed in the SLC postseason tournament and appeared to be ready to roll into the NCAA Tournament while riding a 15-game winning streak.
But COVID-19 had other ideas.
Before the ’Jacks could play their first game after receiving a double-bye into the semifinals, tournament officials first called for games to be played before an empty Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, then proceeded to cancel the Southland Tournament completely.
With hopes that the Lumberjacks would still claim a spot in the NCAA Tournament, which was initially to be played before empty arenas to prevent the spread of the virus, the NCAA canceled the championship tournament in mid-March, abruptly ending SFA’s season and Harris’ college career.
Despite averaging 17.5 points and 5.7 rebounds his senior year, Harris knew his chances of being drafted in the 2020 NBA Draft had just taken a hit.
“I definitely felt like (the NCAA Tournament being canceled) hurt me and the team,” Harris said via telephone from his home near Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday. “And it was definitely a bad deal and hurt my (NBA draft) stock because I was planning on doing something great and leading this team to the Sweet 16. The further we went, it was making a name for myself and building my stock even more.”
Not only was the tournament canceled, but so were on-campus classes across the country, as schools and businesses were shut down. The NBA, MLB, MLS, NASCAR and XFL also shut down, causing more problems as athletes had a hard time finding a place to work out.
“My career at SFA was so surreal,” Harris said. “I had a great career and just made the best of it by working hard and it all paid off for me. I’m always pushing myself and trying to be the best individual and team player I can be.
“And it all ended as we were on our way to making history. It feels empty. It definitely hurt me going out like that because I had a big role in the team. I planned on taking the team as far as we could and we had a special team. And when we couldn’t play in the (national) tournament — especially with it being my last year — it hurt.”
But the competitor in Harris didn’t let the disappointment get him down. In fact, it stirred him to continue to work out any way he could and to prepare himself for the 2020 NBA Draft, which has been delayed, with no date set since the league shut down after games on March 11.
No date has been set for resuming the 2019-20 season or setting the date for the draft.
“I’m just going to do whatever I can control and I’m planning on playing pro basketball,” Harris said. “I think I can find a (NBA) home for sure. I definitely think I’m an NBA-caliber player; I just have to go out and show it.
“This situation [the shutdown] is what it is and I can’t worry about what I can’t control. As long as I’m still training and taking care of me, that’s all I can do.”
Harris said the league is beginning to let teams contact potential draft picks. He stated he had a virtual meeting with the Utah Jazz last week.
“I had a meeting with the Jazz and I’ve got one (today) with the Nets. Next week I’m going to have one with the Knicks and I should have more coming up,” he said with excitement. “They’re letting teams do interviews now, so hopefully more will come my way.”
Harris said the next step will be in-person tryouts as soon as the league approves it. And he said he’ll be ready.
The NBA announced to its teams on Monday it is targeting no earlier than May 8 as the commencement date for the new rules. Restrictions that would apply would be: 1. No more than four players permitted at a facility at any one time; 2. No head or assistant coaches could participate; 3. Group activities remain prohibited, including practices and scrimmages; and 4. Players remain prohibited from using non-team facilities such as public health clubs, fitness centers or gyms.
“I just got back to the Atlanta area and I’m getting set for what’s ahead,” Harris said. “I’m just training and doing what I can, with all this coronavirus stuff going on, I’m staying out of sight.”
Like the rest of the country, the former Lumberjack is doing what he has for the past four years at SFA: Staying ready.
