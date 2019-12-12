For three years, Diboll’s Ashtyn Alvarez has helped anchor the left side of the Ladyjacks’ infield, whether roaming around the shortstop position or taking her place in the hot corner at third base.
The multi-skilled player in 2020 will take her talents a few miles up the road to Angelina College’s softball program.
Alvarez on Wednesday signed her letter of intent to join the Lady Roadrunners beginning in the fall of 2020.
The senior has helped lead Diboll to the playoffs in each of her three years, earning All-State honors in 2019 and first Team All-District honors in each of her first three years. For her, signing with the Lady ’Runners was an easy move in more than one way.
“I wanted to go to Angelina because I thought it would the best decision for me right now, to play two years and hopefully transfer to a Division I university,” Alvarez said. “I really like the coaches and the way they made me feel at home, and I really like the way the girls made me feel welcome when I joined them at practice.”
Alvarez brings a solid glove, a strong arm and a big bat to the diamond. She also said she gained even more in her time playing under Diboll head coach Hayland Hardy.
“The mentality required to play,” Alvarez said. “Coach Hardy taught me not to get down on myself, and to always be a leader to the younger players.”
Alvarez’ parents are Clancy and Alonzo Alvarez.
