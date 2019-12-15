One final game before the Christmas break gave the Angelina College Roadrunners a chance to show off in front of the home fans before taking an extended break.
They responded by putting on a high-flying showcase on their way to a 118-60 victory over the Lone Star College-Cy Fair Falcons at AC’s Shands Gym on Saturday afternoon.
The afternoon was punctuated by a display of passing that led to a dunk show in a game that was never in doubt.
Six different Roadrunners reached double digits with all 13 players recording at least 4 points. Chance Brown led the way with 16 points. Cameron Hart and Gwarren Douglas had 12 each, Dwight Simon and Braxton Foreman put in 11 apiece and Christyon Eugene had 10. Riley Dewitz played the role of facilitator by dishing out 9 assists to go along with his 8 points.
Lone Star’s JaKori Reece led all scorers with 21 points.
Hart, a Lufkin graduate, got the ’Runners rolling early as he put back a miss in the paint before stepping behind the 3-point line for a basket that made it 20-5 just six minutes in.
Douglas provided the biggest highlight of the first half when he took an alley oop pass from Kyron Gibson and slammed it down with a reverse dunk while being fouled on a play that brought the lead to 55-26 late in the first half.
AC took a 63-36 lead into the break.
After the break, it was more of the same for AC with head coach Nick Wade frequently substituting with all 13 of his players getting at least 9 minutes of playing time.
Tayvion Johnson delivered a dunk from an alley oop off the glass from Ovidio Perez that made it 88-42. Foreman delivered a breakaway slam and Chance Brown put down back-to-back dunks to bring the lead to 60.
The win was the fourth straight for AC (7-6, 2-0) with all of those coming by double digits.
The ’Runners will next be in action on New Year’ Eve when they travel to face McLennan at 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.