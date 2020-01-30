A former Lufkin Lady Panther has some big-time expectations for her senior season as Alexsandra Flores was named a first-team selection on the 2020 Southland Conference Softball Preseason Team on Wednesday.
Flores, a 2016 graduate of Lufkin High School, was the only Cowgirl named to the first-team squad.
She is coming off a junior season in which she posted a 15-12 record with a 1.29 ERA in 1571/3 innings. She struck out 64 while pitching 10 complete games. Following that season, she was named to the All-SLC second-team.
She was also a member of the SLC Commissioner’s Honor Roll.
In 2018, Flores had a team-leading 19 wins, which ranked 32nd in the nation. She appeared in 40 games, including 15 complete games.
Flores recorded a 3.02 ERA with 92 strikeouts in 176 innings.
Following the season, Flores was an SLC all-tournament pick in addition to being an honorable mention All-SLC selection.
Flores burst onto the scene for McNeese in 2017 when she posted a 1.66 ERA with an 11-4 record in 27 games. She struck out 62 batters in 1052/3 innings while pitching three shutouts.
Before heading to McNeese, she was the District MVP while posting a 0.40 ERA to go along with a .480 batting average.
She was also a two-time all-district player before her MVP season as a senior. In her Lufkin career, she struck out 1,293 batters.
Alex is the daughter of Jaime and Laura Flores and is a Pre-Chiropractic Therapy major.
McNeese starts the season by hosting the Cowgirl Classic. It opens the season at noon on Feb. 7 with a game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
Flores’ teammates Cori McCrary and Kaylee Lopez were second-team All-SLC selections.
