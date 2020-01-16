A stretch of their best basketball of the season left the Angelina College Roadrunners comfortably atop the Region XIV South standings. On Wednesday night, they showed they could still win when they weren’t at their best.
Christyon Eugene led AC with 17 points and the ’Runners used a late surge to finally put away a stubborn Victoria Pirates squad 79-60 in conference action at Shands Gym Wednesday night.
Jacob Brown led Victoria with 23 points, but the Pirates came up empty in their attempt at getting their first win of the season.
However, it wasn’t quite as easy as the ’Runners would have expected.
In the opening minutes, AC looked like it was headed toward a laugher as it scored the first 7 points of the game and eventually built a 29-10 lead after the first 12 minutes.
However, Victoria didn’t allow AC to land the knockout blow as a 13-2 run narrowed the gap to 31-23 five minutes later.
AC eventually led 35-26 at half despite missing 13 of its 15 shots from 3-point range.
The second half was a similar story to the first 20 minutes with Victoria refusing to be put away. AC’s lead was cut to 53-47 before a 7-0 surge sparked by a Chance Brown dunk put the ’Runners up by double digits.
The Pirates worked their way back into the game when they cut the margin to 66-58 in the final 4 minutes.
Eugene, who came up clutch for much of the night, answered with a triple that started a game-ending 13-2 run that finally put away Victoria (0-12, 0-8) while solidifying the ’Runners stranglehold atop the top of the South standings.
Braxton Foreman added 11 points for AC while Dwight Simon had 10 points and 9 boards. Ovidio Perez had 9 points and 7 rebounds with 10 different ’Runners getting in the scoring column. Riley Dewitz had 7 points and 6 boards and Kyron Gibson had 4 points to go along with a team-high 6 assists.
Larryon Forde put in 14 points for Victoria, and Kenyatis Turner had 13.
AC (11-8, 6-2) has a week break before returning to action at Lamar State College on Wednesday.
The Lady ’Runners (11-6, 3-3) are coming off a 62-60 loss in Jacksonville Tuesday night. They’ll host Paris at 4 p.m. Saturday.
