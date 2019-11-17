Tyeisha Smith scored 23 points and made several key plays down the stretch as the Angelina College Lady Roadrunners wrapped up their own classic with a hard-fought 90-84 win over the LSU-Eunice Bengals in non-conference action at Shands Gym Saturday afternoon.
In a game in which AC was pushed to the limit, the Lady ’Runners saw a fourth-quarter double-digit lead shrink to two points in the game’s final minute.
It was Smith was was there to score on a drive to the basket then add a pair of clutch free throws that finally put the Bengals away, giving AC its third win of the weekend while extending its winning streak to four games.
Tai’Sheka Porchia added 19 points and a game-high 15 boards for the Lady ’Runners, while Simran Mayfield scored 13. Derrica Gilbert added 11 points and 7 rebounds off the bench.
Ava Jones led LSU-Eunice with 18 points, Claralee Richard had 15 and Chelsey White scored 14.
The Lady ’Runners trailed for much of the first quarter before a late run put them on top 22-19 after the opening 10 minutes.
The Bengals answered by opening the second quarter with a 16-6 run that gave them their biggest lead of the night at 35-28.
However, AC tied the game at 37-37 by halftime.
In the first half, AC overcame some cold shooting from the field by hitting 15-of-18 free throws. For the game, AC converted on 35-of-41 free throws, nearly doubling up on LSU-Eunice’s 18-of-24 shooting.
AC opened things up in the second half in a 30-point third quarter in which they led by as many as 10 points before settling for a 67-60 advantage after three quarters.
The Lady ’Runners appeared ready to put the game away only to have LSU-Eunice battle back once again.
AC (6-2) will have a return matchup against LSU-Eunice in a road game Tuesday night. The Lady ’Runners will return home on Nov. 22 when they host McLennan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.