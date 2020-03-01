The Angelina College Roadrunners closed out the opening weekend of conference action in impressive fashion by sweeping a doubleheader against the Northeast Eagles by 6-1 and 7-6 scores.
Drew Shifflet led AC to the victory in the opener by pitching a complete game while allowing a single earned run on three hits and a walk with nine strikeouts.
Dalton Roblin had a pair of hits with two RBIs while Jeffry Mercado had three singles. Zach Vorst added a single and three RBIs, and Ethan Jacobs and Dylan Bourgeois each hit a single.
Roblin got AC on the board with an RBI single. After Northeast hit a solo homer to trim the margin to two, Roblin added another RBI single and Vorst hit a two-run single to bring the scoring to a close.
In the nightcap, AC overcame an early 4-1 on the way to a hard-fought win. After leading 7-5 in the ninth inning, Northeast put up a run against AC reliever Roblin and put the potential winning run at second base with one out.
He got out of the jam with back-to-back strikeouts.
Hunter Mayo got the win, allowing five earned runs on 11 hits in six innings. Patrick Kudelka pitched two scoreless innings to set up Roblin.
MaCrae Kendrick led AC’s hitting with two singles and two RBIs, while Mitchell Breaux had two singles. Other AC hitters were Vorst (double, RBI), Karlus Flanagan (single, 2 RBIs), Clark Henry (single, RBI), Sawyre Thornhill (single) and Ethan Jacobs (RBI).
AC (6-10, 2-1) plays at Wharton at 5 p.m. Monday.
