For the second time this week, an Angelina College basketball player was named to the NJCAA All-America Team.
The most recent honoree came from Angelina freshman Lovietta “Pinky” Walker, who was named an honorable mention selection. Earlier in the week, Roadrunners’ sophomore Travis Henson was named to the team.
Walker, a redshirt freshman from Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and Forest Lawn High School, earned her honor after a spectacular season in which she helped lead the Lady ’Runners to the conference championship game.
This past season, she averaged 14.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game while playing in 31 contests.
Prior to her time at AC, Walker was a two-time high school MVP and a two-time All-Star Selection. She was the Forest Lawn High School and Atlanta Shooting Stars Rookie of the Year in 2015. She was also a two-time Canada Basketball TAS Athlete.
Walker was one of the most consistent scorers on the Lady ’Runners this past season as she reached double digits in 27 of 31 games.
Her season high came in a 33-point performance in an 81-80 win at Kilgore.
A season after making the national tournament for the first time, the Lady ’Runners had an up and down 2019-20 year due in large part to a set of injuries that plagued the team.
After finishing in sixth place in the regular season, AC stormed its way to the championship game of the Region XIV tournament and was within striking distance in the fourth quarter before Trinity Valley pulled away late.
