The 2020 Lufkin Panthers feature a little of everything.
In some ways, they’re inexperienced. In other areas, they have solid veteran leadership.
They’re coming off the loss of four pivotal players from the 2019 season. They’re also replacing them with some of the most talented youngsters in recent history.
As in any season, there are a list of unknowns as they get underway. The one known is there is plenty for Lufkin fans to be excited about.
“We’re kind of young and we’re kind of old,” Lufkin head coach John Cobb said. “We’ve got some big holes to fill, but we’ve got guys that are more than capable of filling them. We’re going to find out a lot about these guys early on.”
The biggest holes left from last year’s team come with the losses of Adam Holden, Davis Powell, Carson Reeves and Alberto Fajardo, players who played a variety of vital roles last season.
They’re replacing them with an arsenal of talent, including players who won U.S. national titles at the Little League and Junior League World Series.
Among the newcomers who will be heavily relied upon are Coby Dejesus, Sam Flores and Hunter Ditsworth. Dejesus has already committed to the University of Houston despite the fact he is entering his sophomore season.
Flores was a major factor in helping Lufkin to the U.S. championship in the Junior League World Series in Taylor, Michigan. Ditsworth was a standout for the Junior League and Little League World Series U.S. title teams.
In addition, other players from those squads are scattered throughout the varsity and sub-varsity rosters.
However, the biggest key for the team could be in its senior leadership. Cobb said there may not be a more important piece on the team than senior Rylee Wideman.
“To be honest, it took awhile to get going in the offseason,” Cobb said. “Our biggest senior leader has been Rylee. He’s evolved into that role in the offseason and he gets us going every day in the dugout. He’s the one that’s steering the ship.”
While he is the vocal leader, Lufkin has several players who saw key roles on last year’s team that finished one game short of the district title before falling in the first round of the playoffs. That leadership starts with three returning players who will see a significant role in the outfield.
Nick Mosley and Tre Odom were each second-team all-district performers in the outfield last season. Spencer Alexander was a second-team all-district performer at first base but will play in the outfield this season.
Camren Scott rounds out the outfield rotation.
Lufkin’s top returner in the infield is Julio Flores, who was the Newcomer of the Year in the district last year and will once again play third base.
A.J. Bonacci and Brett Riggs will be two of the main players on the right side of the infield.
Flores and Ditsworth can play multiple positions on the infield, while Reid Hensley, Caleb Newsome and Jamaari Hunt are options at catcher.
Lufkin will feature the most depth at pitcher, where it will trot out a seemingly neverending string of arms.
Starting pitchers for the weekend will be Cy Murphy, Spencer Alexander, Sam Flores, Alex Luna, Bebo Hinojosa and Hensley.
That is just the start of the rotation. Shaun Bowers, a returning starter from last year, will join the rotation in the upcoming weeks. Other options include Dejesus, Julio Flores, Ditsworth, Scott, Hensley, Riggs and Bonacci.
“We’ve got 14 guys that we can use right now,” Cobb said. “That’s what makes these tournaments so important. These guys are fighting for district innings. That’s why we’re playing six games this weekend. Sometimes you’re just trying to survive the weekend with your pitching. We’ve got so many pitchers that legitimately need these innings.”
That string of six games, along with a nice weather forecast, should allow Lufkin to get plenty of at bats for their lineup as well.
“Julio Flores and Brett Riggs are the centerpieces of the lineup right now,” Cobb said. “We need to get guys hitting around them. We’re going to play a completely different lineup in both games each day this weekend. The overall strength in this team is our depth and our interchangeable parts.”
The Panthers won’t shy away from any kind of competition this weekend as they open the season in the Bryan/College Station tournament.
Lufkin opens the season against Willis at 1:30 p.m. today before facing A&M Consolidated at 4 p.m. Both games will be at A&M Consolidated High School.
Lufkin will take on Strake Jesuit at 11 a.m. Friday before facing College Station at 1:30 p.m. The first game will be played at A&M Consolidated with the second one being played at College Station High School.
The Panthers round out the tournament with two games at A&M Consolidated on Saturday. Lufkin faces Dallas Jesuit at 11 a.m. and Lake Creek at 4 p.m.
“We’re going to see where we stand as a program by the time we’re headed home Saturday night,” Cobb said. “We probably play the toughest schedule of any team in the tournament, and that’s good to see early on. We have guys that can play, but we need to see how they’re going to compete against quality teams. We’re leaving at 8 (this morning) and won’t be back until 9 Saturday night. We’re going to spend a lot of time with each other.”
Cobb said he’s liked what he has seen from the team in the weeks leading up to the season, although it has only had 41/2 practices on the field due to the recent heavy rains.
The team was able to get in all five scrimmages, an added benefit with so many players fighting for playing time.
“We’ve had enough of practicing in a parking lot,” Cobb said. “But it’s been good to get in all the scrimmages. I think we scrimmaged 57 innings, so we got to see a lot of guys get innings and a bunch of guys get at bats. Everybody has to deal with the weather at this time of year. We’re ready to get going this weekend.”
