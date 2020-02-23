Lexi Windsor hit another home run at the plate and delivered in the pitching circle once again as the Central Lady Bulldogs rolled to a 9-0 win over the Garrison Lady Bulldogs in the Carthage tournament Saturday afternoon.
Windsor pitched a shutout while allowing two hits and no walks with eight strikeouts. She added two RBIs at the plate. Johnae Robinson led Central at the plate with three singles and an RBI. Other Central hitters were K.K. Hancock (2 doubles, 2 RBIs), K.K. Harris (double, single, RBI), Brenom Brown (double, single), Preslie Turney (double, 2 RBIs) and Madison Morehouse (single, RBI).
Huntington softball splits two games — The Huntington Devilettes pounded Nacogdoches before dropping a narrow decision to Woodville on the final day of the Hudson tournament in Nacogdoches Saturday.
The Devilettes opened the day with a 14-0 win over Nacogdoches. Casey Whitley got the win, allowing no runs on two hits and a walk with five strikeouts in three innings.
Emma Tatum led Huntington with a homer, single and three RBIs. Other Huntington hitters were Kaitlin Jinkins (2 singles), Lainey Gates and Kaylee Rivenbark (double, RBI), Courtney Smith and Lindsay Murphy (single, 2 RBIs) and Whitley (2 RBIs).
Huntington finished with its only loss of the tournament in a 2-0 setback to Woodville.
Tatum allowed two runs, one earned, on four hits and a walk with eight strikeouts in five innings.
Whitley had a double for Huntington and Gates, Rivenbark and Whitley had a single.
Huntington (6-1) hosts Livingston at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
