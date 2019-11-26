Before getting a short break for the Thanksgiving holiday, the Lufkin Panthers took care of business on the court by leading wire to wire on their way to a dominating 79-46 win over the Palestine Wildcats at Panther Gym Monday afternoon.
Jordan Moore led four Panthers into double digits with 18 points as they moved to 2-0 on the young season following a hard-fought road win over 6A College Park on Friday night.
Zay Shankle scored 10 of his 15 points in the first half, Hunter Jones added 13 and Natron Wortham put in 11 for Lufkin.
Bryson Barrett led Palestine with 13 points, while Matt Wages added 11.
Lufkin dominated the action nearly from the opening tip with a game-opening 15-2 run. Moore made a 3-pointer, T.K. Scott hit a basket and Moore knocked down another triple that made it 15-2 less than five minutes into the game.
Palestine eventually trimmed that deficit to single digits before Lufkin closed the quarter with layups from Wortham and Christian Mumphery that made it 22-10 after the first eight minutes.
Palestine never got within single digits.
The teams exchanged buckets early in the second quarter with a Barrett basket making it 28-15.
Lufkin responded with the next 16 points that put the game away even before halftime. During the run, Lufkin used a combination of strong defense, mixed with nice passing and a fast tempo.
Jackson Parks and Moore started the run with back-to-back layups and Wortham hit back-to-back baskets in the lane.
A Lufkin steal turned into a Moore layup, and Shankle added back-to-back layups. Jones finished the run with a jumper that made it 44-15.
Wages knocked down a trey at the buzzer for Palestine, but the damage had been done.
The Panthers led by as many as 31 points in the third quarter before a Shankle triple made it 62-33 going into the fourth quarter.
Lufkin extended that lead to 37 in the fourth quarter before taking the 33-point victory.
Other Lufkin scorers were Parks (9), Mumphery (6), KaVorick Williams (3) and Christian Reggie and T.K. Scott (2).
Lufkin (2-0) returns to action on Saturday at 5:30 when it hosts The Woodlands.
In girls action at Panther Gym earlier in the day, Lufkin dropped a 41-14 decision to Tyler Lee. Lufkin was led by Mallory Patel’s 7 points. Akyshia Cottrell added 5 points and Nillah Alexander had 2.
The Lady Panthers play at Diboll at 2:30 p.m. today.
■ Hudson boys 68, Central Heights 50 — The Hudson Hornets used a huge second half to take a 68-50 win over the Central Heights Blue Devils in non-district action in Hudson Monday.
Hudson scorers were KeKe Ferrell (19), Teraven Rhodes (17, 6 rebounds), Brandon Carriere (8), Bransen Cathcart and Kaleb Myles (7) and Jaylon Chatman, Braden Cathcart, Bryce Cordova, Collin Pitts and Kanaan Holder (2).
Hudson plays at Nacogdoches at 1:30 p.m. today.
■ Central girls 77, Crockett 40 — Preslie Turney scored 20 points to lead the Central Lady Bulldogs to a 77-40 win over the Crockett Lady Bulldogs on Monday afternoon.
Other Central scorers were Madison Morehouse and Sabrina Weathers (12, 4 rebounds, 6 assists), Kaycie Jo Brown (7, 11 rebounds, 4 assists), Brenom Brown (6, 9 rebounds, assist), Ally Shaver (4, 5 rebounds, 3 assists), Jordyn Davis (2, 4 rebounds assist) and Grace Dixon (2, 3 rebounds). Central hosts Martinsville on Dec. 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.