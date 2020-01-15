The Lufkin Panthers stayed strong near the top of the District 16-5A standings, while the Panthers let a late lead slip away as the basketball teams split a road doubleheader in Pine Tree on Tuesday night.
On the girls side, Lufkin’s Aaliyah Menefee scored 10 points to lead the way to a 39-22 win over the Lady Pirates that moved the Lady Panthers to 5-1 in district action.
Akyshia Cottrell added 7 points, and Dayshia Runnels and Niya Cottrell added 6 apiece.
Lufkin’s boys were on the verge of making it a perfect night before Pine Tree used a strong fourth quarter in surging to a 54-51 win.
Jackson Parks led the way for the Panthers with 11 points.
Natron Wortham had 9, Elijah Johnson put in 8, and Jordan Moore and Christian Mumphery had 7 apiece.
Other Lufkin scorers were Zay Shankle (3) and T.K. Scott, KaVorick Williams and Hunter Jones (2).
Lufkin started slow as it trailed 10-4 after a quarter before outscoring Pine Tree 21-7 in the second quarter for a 25-17 lead.
The Panthers led 43-33 after three quarters before Pine Tree started the fourth quarter with 11 straight points before hanging on for the win.
Lufkin will return to district action on Friday when it hosts John Tyler. The Lady Panthers are set for a 6:15 p.m. start with the Panthers to follow at 7:30.
Hudson boys 54, Tarkington 34 — After a 10-day layoff, the Hudson Hornets stayed hot with a 54-34 road victory over the Tarkington Longhorns on the road Tuesday night.
The game was the final non-district contest for Hudson, which finished that portion of its schedule with a 23-1 record.
Hudson opens district action on Tuesday night when it travels to Center.
