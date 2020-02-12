TYLER — Lufkin’s Lady Panthers opened the night by using a 15-0 run to pull away for a 50-25 victory over the John Tyler Lady Lions.
The Lufkin Panthers followed by overcoming an 18-0 third-quarter run by John Tyler to take a 75-61 win on Tuesday night.
BOYS
John Tyler jumped out to a 9-4 lead, but Lufkin stormed back to go up 22-14 after the first quarter.
Jackson Parks scored 12 points in the opening frame for the Panthers.
Jerome Jones started the second quarter with two made free throws for John Tyler, but Lufkin responded with a 14-3 spurt. Lufkin ended the second quarter with a 7-0 run to lead 43-24 at the break.
John Tyler came out of the locker room with an 18-0 run in the first 3:49 of action to cut the score to 43-42.
Lufkin turned the tables with a 12-0 run of its own. Freshman Ashad Walker had a putback in the final seconds to cut Lufkin’s lead to 55-44.
John Tyler was unable to get the deficit to single digits the rest of the way.
Phillip Moore led John Tyler (8-18, 5-7) with 18 points. Jones added 16 points.
Sophomore Elijah Johnson scored 18 points for Lufkin (23-10, 8-4), including eight straight in the game-turning run in the third quarter. Natron Wortham scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Parks finished with 14 points.
John Tyler will host Jacksonville on Friday.
GIRLS
John Tyler trailed 6-5 early and 9-5 at the end of the first quarter, but Lufkin went on a 15-0 run and led 25-8 at halftime.
The Lufkin lead was 31-18 after three quarters.
Makia Moon — one of three John Tyler seniors — finished with 10 points and 14 rebounds.
Errian Johnson and Symone Gray were the other Lady Lion seniors honored before the game.
Courtnee Morgan led Lufkin (23-11, 11-3) with 11 points, and Tori Coleman added 9 points.
John Tyler finished the season with a record of 9-23 overall and 4-10 in district.
