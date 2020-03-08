Hudson Lady Hornets’ head soccer coach Derek Lillard reached a career milestone on Friday night as he recorded his 200th career coaching victory.
The Lady Hornets picked up a 5-0 victory over the Carthage Lady Bulldogs in Carthage.
With the win, Hudson completed the season sweep of Carthage while maintaining its slim lead over No. 16 Henderson in the District 19-4A title race.
The Lady Hornets were the No. 5 team in the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association soccer poll.
Hudson (18-3-1, 7-1) has the week off for spring break before hosting Center on March 17.
The Lady Hornets will host Jasper in the regular season finale on March 20.
