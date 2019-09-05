It was a rough opener for District 8-5A DI teams as six of the eight squads found themselves on the wrong end of the scoreboard. In addition, five of those setbacks came in double-digit fashion.
A trio of games against the state’s best didn’t turn out in the favor of district squads as Lufkin dropped a heartbreaker to Longview while Willis was blitzed by Huntsville and College Station suffered a blowout loss against Richmond Foster.
Tomball, Caney Creek and Waller didn’t fare any better, while the two Magnolia squads were the only ones to find the win column.
The schedule will get a little easier for most of the district teams this week as they look to build some momentum before the district openers in just a few weeks.
Here is a look at where the district teams stand after the opening week.
Lufkin (0-1) at Nacogdoches (0-1) — In a series that seemingly goes in cycles, the current group of Panthers has been snake bitten by the Lobos over the last few seasons.
The latest frustration came on Friday night when Lufkin had the ball in Longview territory with a chance to tie or win the game twice in the final five minutes of regulation. However, it couldn’t convert on either opportunity in a 24-21 loss.
Not all was lost for Lufkin as Christian Reggie showed the type of potential he has with a three-reception, 127-yard night.
Ja’Lynn Polk, the top returning playmaker, threw an 89-yard touchdown pass and caught seven passes for 130 yards and a score.
Add in that Lufkin’s defense held its own, and it’s easy to see why Lufkin should still be the favorite in 8-5A DI.
Next up is a short trip to Nacogdoches to face a Dragons team coming off a tough loss of its own in a 17-14 setback to Kilgore.
Nacogdoches appeared to be on the verge of a win as it scored in the final two minutes, but Kilgore answered right back with a touchdown of its own to seal the victory.
Since Nacogdoches put up back-to-back wins in 2013 and 2014, Lufkin has responded by winning the last four matchups in the series, including last year’s 45-7 victory.
Lake Creek (0-1) at Willis (0-1) — Despite a 55-22 loss to Class 5A DII No. 5 Huntsville, all wasn’t lost for the Willis Wildkats in the season opener. Willis was in the game and facing a 27-22 deficit in the second half before a Latel Sweat 67-yard fumble return started a late avalanche of points.
Ja’Kobe McCoy caught six passes for 126 yards and a touchdown, while Steele Bardwell was 16-of-28 passing for 188 yards and a touchdown.
Johnny McHenry added 86 total yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns.
Next up for Willis is a matchup with a vastly improved Lake Creek team that rolled to a 49-20 win over Caney Creek in the opener.
Houston King (1-0) at Magnolia West (1-0) — Magnolia West flexed its muscle in a season-opening 38-13 win over Brenham. After allowing an 80-yard touchdown on the second play of the game, it was all Magnolia West.
Magnolia West racked up 397 yards on the ground, including a 169-yard, three-touchdown performance from Nick Joseph.
The Magnolia West offense should get a bigger test this week when it takes on Class 6A C.E. King, which is coming off a 15-0 win over New Caney Porter in the season opener.
Magnolia (1-0) at Shadow Creek (1-0)— Like its crosstown rivals, Magnolia used a powerful ground game of its own in rolling to a 35-10 win over Barbers Hill.
Mitch Hall led the way for the Bulldogs with 314 yards and four touchdowns, while Travis Moore threw for 101 yards on 7-of-19 passing.
The competition level will go up several notches for Magnolia this week as it travels to face Shadow Creek, a team coming off a 64-14 win over Summer Creek last week.
Shadow Creek was the Class 5A DI state runner-up last season, falling 27-17 to Highland Park in the title game.
Santa Fe (0-1) at Tomball (0-1) — It was a rough start for a Tomball team with playoff aspirations as they dropped a 48-14 decision to Tomball Memorial.
Tomball was held to a total of 157 yards, while Tomball Memorial’s Colton Marwill threw for 275 yards and three scores.
Next up for Tomball is a matchup against Santa Fe, which dropped a 42-21 decision to Pasadena Dobie in the season opener.
Pro-Vision Academy (0-1) at Caney Creek (0-1) — Caney Creek had a disappointing start to the season as it dropped a 49-20 decision to Lake Creek.
Caney Creek fell in a 28-7 hole, but came back to make it a one-score game late in the third quarter. Lake Creek responded by taking control down the stretch in the victory.
Caney Creek has a chance to get in the win column on Friday as it hosts Pro-Vision Academy, a team coming off a 14-6 loss to Beaumont Kelly in the opener.
Waller (0-1) at Brenham (0-1) — After enduring a weather delay, the Waller Bulldogs couldn’t get their offense going in a 14-3 season-opening loss to Bryan.
Waller’s best chance came at the end of the first half when it drove inside the Bryan 1 before being turned away. Adrian Meza delivered Waller’s only offense of the night with a 29-yard field goal.
Waller gets a second chance at finding the win column this week against a Brenham squad that suffered a 38-13 loss to Magnolia West in the opener.
College Station (0-1), bye — The Cougars got off to a slow start against a team expected to challenge for a state title as they dropped a 52-14 decision to Richmond Foster.
The Cougars allowed 497 yards of offense while gaining 241.
Austin Sosa threw for 79 yards on 6-of-19 passing while running for 41 yards. Trey Winn had four catches for 65 yards.
College Station will have a bye to try to regroup from the loss before hosting a talented Huntsville squad.
