ELKHART — Jeremiah Gums ran in a pair of scores, Dylan Maskunas threw two touchdown passes and Daris McMillan caught one and ran for two more as the No. 6 Diboll Lumberjacks shut out the Elks here Friday night.
McMillan racked up 20 carries on the night for 213 yards, Maskunas was 5-for-6 passing for 109 yards and the defense kept the Elks off the scoreboard as Diboll scored early and often in the romp.
Gums kicked off scoring on a 6-yard run followed by an Adrian Garcia kick with 10 minutes to go in the first quarter. Less than four minutes later, his 23-yard run gave Diboll an early 14-0 lead.
Javaughn Luster capped off a 77-yard drive with a 16-yard touchdown strike from Maskunas to increase the lead to 21-0 with 10:53 to go in the second.
Just over a minute later, McMillan hauled in a 27-yard score to make it 28-0 Lumberjacks.
McMillan ended scoring in the half on a 30-yard run with just under three minutes left to up Diboll’s lead to 35-0.
McMillan found the end zone again on an 8-yard run with just over five minutes left in the third to give the Lumberjacks a 42-0 lead.
Hugo Cepeda closed out scoring on the night with a 2-yard run followed by a muffed extra-point attempt to bring the final to 48-0 Diboll.
The Lumberjacks (7-0, 3-0) host Westwood Friday at 7:30 p.m.
