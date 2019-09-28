CORRIGAN — Following their first loss of the season, the Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs entered Friday night’s contest looking for retribution. Instead they found a buzzsaw in the form of the Yellowjackets as Alto rolled to a 40-15 win in non-district action Friday night.
Harmon West got the Yellowjackets on the board in the first two minutes of the game as he scored on a 1-yard run before Julio Serrano’s extra point made the score 7-0.
The Bulldogs bounced back with 7:44 left in the second quarter when Dohn Freeman broke loose for a 34-yard touchdown run. However, the extra point failed, leaving the score at 7-6.
Alto took advantage by making it a two-score game when West hit Skylar Atkins for a 33-yard touchdown pass before Atkins also scored on a 2-point conversion, making it 15-6.
Alto added to its lead near the end of the second quarter with West hitting Marlon Aarren for a touchdown pass. The two-point try was unsuccessful, leaving the score at 21-6 at halftime.
Corrigan-Camden pulled closer with 4:41 left in the third quarter when Flores made a 33-yard field goal that made the score 21-9.
Alto got some more breathing room when West hit Todd Duplichain for a 4-yard score that made it 27-9 after Corrigan-Camden blocked the extra point.
Corrigan-Camden had one last gasp with Freeman exploding for a 48-yard touchdown with 10:07 left in the fourth quarter. Even with a blocked extra point, Alto trailed 27-15 with time to spare.
However, the Yellowjackets finally put the Bulldogs away with a pair of late touchdowns.
Atkins got Alto back on the board with a 16-yard touchdown run that made it 33-15.
Cody Watson then brought an end to the scoring in the final two minutes as his 3-yard touchdown run, followed by Serrano’s extra point, made the final 40-15.
The Bulldogs (3-2) have a bye next week before playing at New Waverly on Oct. 11. Alto (5-0) also has a bye on Friday before traveling to Big Sandy on Oct. 11.
