Even with an undefeated record, the Lufkin Panthers know exactly what kind of headache the district schedule can be. On Friday night, the Panthers showed why they may be the biggest headache in 16-5A.
Luis Flores scored a hat trick before the half, Oscar Ibarra had a goal and two assists and the Lufkin defense harassed the John Tyler Lions every step of the way in rolling to a convincing 4-0 win over the defending district champs in the district opener on John Outlaw Memorial Field at Abe Martin Stadium.
Flores scored each of his three goals in a 27-minute span in the first half and the Panthers added a fourth goal shortly after the break in starting the district slate on a high note.
“I told (Luis) before the game that everybody in the district is going to know who he is,” Lufkin head coach David McPherson said. “Teams are going to plan on how to defend both him and Oscar, and they’re going to have to be ready. I think it’s pretty obvious they were ready tonight.”
While the offense stole the show, the defense did its part in pitching a shutout for the undefeated Panthers.
Brandon Flores delivered a pair of big saves that kept John Tyler off the board in the first half and Jose Jaime finished the shutout with more stellar play in the net.
McPherson credited the entire defensive unit with holding John Tyler in check.
“I can’t say enough about the defensive guys in what they did against a really good team,” McPherson said. “We’re blessed to have two keepers back there that can make stops like that. On defense, we rotated all kinds of guys in and out of there, and you really couldn’t tell the difference.”
The Panthers, who have made a habit of getting come-from-behind wins, didn’t need to rely on that Friday night.
Less than nine minutes into the game, Ibarra sent a pass to the middle of the field. Luis Flores was there to take the ball away from the defender before sending a shot into the corner of the net for a 1-0 lead. Shortly after, John Tyler had a shot turned away from point blank range by Flores before the rebound sailed over the goal. Lufkin’s second goal was the highlight of the night with Flores and Ibarra exchanging passes before Flores launched a shot into the left corner of the net for a 2-0 lead.
Flores’ third goal was his easiest of the night as he found himself in a one-on-one matchup with the keeper, who he easily beat to seemingly put the game away before the half.
Lufkin’s fourth goal came with 31:37 remaining in the game when Jaime Acevedo dribbled down the right side before passing to Ibarra, who touched the ball into the back of the net for a four-score lead.
McPherson said he was pleased with the overall effort from his team in picking up the victory.
“Getting this one works two fold for us,” McPherson said. “Getting the first win lets us set the tone for district, and it coming against the defending district champs, makes it even bigger.”
Lufkin (9-0-2) will return to action at 6 p.m. Tuesday when it plays at Marshall.
Lady Panthers 2, John Tyler — The Lufkin Lady Panthers made it a clean sweep as they took a 2-1 win over the John Tyler Lady Lions in Tyler Friday night.
Idalia Hernandez and Skyla Valdez each scored goals for Lufkin.
In girls JV action, Lillian Griffin scored for Lufkin in a 1-1 tie.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.