The Central Bulldogs had a strong showing over the weekend by taking a second-place finish in the Cushing tournament.
Central opened the day with a 47-32 win over Cushing with Dylan Cloonan leading the way with 16 points.
Other Central scorers were Braiden Bell (9), Ben Shelfko and Brody Shoemaker (8) and Caleb Hudnall (6).
Central led 13-5 after a quarter 27-16 at half and 42-24 after three quarters.
The Bulldogs followed with a 54-46 win over Carlisle behind a 14-point game from Shoemaker.
Other Central scorers were Bell (10), Hudnall (7), Colby Lamon and Aiden Dickson (6), Cloonan (5), Christian Castillo (4) and Jarrett McQuilkin (2).
Carlisle led 12-8 after a quarter before Central led 26-24 at halftime and 46-36 after three quarters.
The Bulldogs dropped a 60-32 decision to Garrison in the championship game.
Dickson and Shoemaker led Central with 8 points each. Other Central scorers were Bell and Cloonan (6) and Lamon (4).
Central will compete in the Central Heights tournament starting on Thursday.
