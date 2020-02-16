Lufkin’s Adan Hernandez knows what it takes to compete against the state’s best.
As a sophomore, he was part of a district champion Lufkin Panthers’ cross country team that qualified for state for the first time in 24 years. As a junior, he won his own individual district title before once again qualifying for the state meet.
Now he’s taking aim at the state’s best on the soccer field as Hernandez has become an integral part of a team that just suffered its first loss of the season on Friday night.
“It was really special to get to state in cross country with the team last year,” Hernandez said. “I feel like the (soccer) team we have is good enough to make it to state. It’s not so much just looking at the record. It’s looking at how good we are and how much better we can be.”
As would be expected from a cross country runner, Hernandez has endurance that is nearly unmatched even among athletes on the soccer field.
At the time opponents are wearing out, Hernandez is just hitting his stride.
“Coach (Rusty) Stover told me when I first started that running cross country would help me in soccer,” Hernandez said. “He was right. Playing in the midfield, you’re always going. Not being worn out at the end is definitely an advantage.”
Lufkin head coach David McPherson has a different way of describing his all-out effort.
“He’s got a motor that runs all the time,” McPherson said. “He’s a two-sport athlete at a very competitive level. He’s gone to state two years in a row. It’s safe to say his fitness level is above the average soccer player.”
So far this season, Hernandez has three goals and five assists, numbers that don’t quite tell his value to the team. He is also the team’s primary corner kick taker and one of the primary threats at generating scoring opportunities.
He has been used both in the middle and on the wing throughout the season and is one of the versatile pieces of a Lufkin team near the top of the district standings.
“The toughest part of the game is just learning to play it at this level,” Hernandez said. “It’s different than past years, but it’s come easier with this being my second year on the varsity.”
As he was on the cross country course, he’s also a quick learner on the soccer field. In his first year with the Panthers’ varsity, he was an honorable-mention all-district pick. He is even better this season for the Panthers.
“He’s a very smart student-athlete,” McPherson said. “I feel like he’s able to pick up on different positions very quickly without missing a beat. The second half is where he starts standing out. He’s out there running full speed when the rest of the guys are starting to slow down.”
Hernandez is quick to deflect any attention away from himself while also pointing out how good this year’s team can be.
It started the season with 11 wins and three ties before a tough loss on Friday night. That is a nice start but one he’s not overly concerned with.
“We want to see how far we can get and just how good this team can be,” Hernandez said. “We’re just getting started.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.