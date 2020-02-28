HUDSON — Weston Hyde was spectacular on the mound and the Hudson Hornets delivered clutch hitting throughout the lineup as they closed out the opening day of the Brandon Belt Classic with a dominating 8-0 win over the Central Bulldogs in non-district baseball action here Thursday night.
Hyde threw a complete game four-hit shutout while striking out five and walking one as the Hornets improved to 2-0 on the season.
Meanwhile, the Hornets put up four runs in the second inning and added two more in each of the next two frames in running away with the win.
Macay Maddox started the game and pitched 32/3 innings, giving up eight runs, only three of those earned, on six hits and two walks.
Brandt Butler came in and rolled through the final five batters, including four via the strikeout.
After Hyde retired six of the first seven batters that came to the plate, Hudson got its offense rolling in the second inning. Collin Ross reached on an error and Carson Courtney and Chandler Spencer were hit by pitches to load the bases.
Remington Roff followed with a line drive two-run single to left that made it 2-0.
After a second out was recorded, Aaron Dickerson rocketed an RBI triple to the gap in right center field that rolled to the wall, allowing two more runs to come around and double Hudson’s lead to 4-0.
The Hornets continued to add on to their lead in the third inning when a pair of walks and a hit batter set up a Spencer sacrifice fly to left.
Trace Lucas landed a perfectly placed RBI double to right field that made it 6-0.
The Hornets added a seventh run in the fourth inning when Kail Wagoner singled and eventually came around to score on an error off a ball hit by Hank Warren.
Ross followed with an RBI single that hit off the pitcher’s back, upping the score to 8-0.
Butler entered the game and retired the next five batters quickly before the game was called with one out in the bottom of the sixth inning due to the tournament’s time limit rule.
Hudson hitters were Dickerson (triple, 2 RBIs), Lucas (double, RBI), Remington Ross (single, 2 RBIs), Collin Ross (single, RBI), Carson Courtney and Wagoner (single) and Spencer (RBI).
Bryce Case led Central with two singles and Colby Lamon and Darson Davis each had a single.
In Central’s other game of the day, the Bulldogs dropped a 5-3 decision against the Marshall Mavericks. Marshall also beat Garrison 12-1.
Hudson opens today’s action at the Brandon Belt Classic with a 9 a.m. game against Garrison.
The rest of the schedule is as follows: Rusk vs. Northside, 11:15 a.m.; Central vs. Garrison, 1:30 p.m.; Crosby vs. Northside, 3:45 p.m.; Center vs. Rusk, 6 p.m.; Hudson vs. Marshall, 8:15 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.