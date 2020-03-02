Dominic Morales and Giovanni Robles combined on a no-hitter as the Diboll Lumberjacks closed the Kountze tournament with a 3-2 win over the host team on Saturday.
Morales pitched the first five innings, allowing one unearned run on four walks with 10 strikeouts.
Robles pitched the last two innings, also allowing an unearned run with no walks.
Diboll hitters were Hunter Smith and Jalen Wilson (2 singles), Robles (single, 2 RBIs) and Adam Flores and Rey Arellano (single).
The Lumberjacks also took a 7-2 win over Hamshire-Fannett on Saturday.
Adam Flores and Dominic Morales each led Diboll with a pair of singles and two RBIs. Robles and Ethan Smith each had a double, single and an RBI, Hunter Smith singled and Nomar Flores drove in a run.
Ty Roman pitched a complete game for the win. He allowed two earned runs on four hits with three walks and five strikeouts.
Diboll will play in the Groveton tournament starting Thursday.
■ Lady Jacks move game to today — The Diboll Lady Jacks’ softball team moved up its district game against Central Heights to today due to expected rain later in the week.
