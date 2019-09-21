JASPER — Some late rescheduling due to heavy rains in the Beaumont area left the Diboll Lumberjacks with a monumental challenge in the form of the Jasper Bulldogs, the second-ranked team in Class 4A DII. Thanks to a lights-out defense and another big night from Daris McMillan, the ’Jacks were up to the test as they won a 14-9 thriller in non-district action here Friday night.
Diboll’s Hezekiah Freeman pounced on a fumble in the red zone in the final three minutes of the game as the ’Jacks held off the Bulldogs for their biggest win of the season.
McMillan once again led Diboll’s offense with 139 yards on 27 carries.
Reggie Shaw was the playmaker for Jasper with seven receptions for 161 yards.
The game was a defensive battle on both sides of the ball throughout the night.
Jasper finally broke a scoreless tie with 3:06 left in the first half when Alex Mijares blasted a 46-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead.
Diboll’s defense came up with the next big play as it recovered a fumble after a long Jasper run.
The ’Jacks turned that turnover into points with five seconds left in the half when Dylan Maskunas hit Jeremiah Settler for a 5-yard touchdown, putting Diboll on top 7-3 at halftime.
Diboll maintained that momentum into the first drive of the second half when Maskunas hit Jaylen McMillan for a 48-yard touchdown strike that made it 14-3 with 10:13 left in the third quarter.
Diboll’s defense appeared to be sailing toward the victory until Jasper’s offense finally found its footing late in the game.
The Bulldogs struck for a 92-yard touchdown pass from Trashawn Adams to Reggie Shaw that gave them signs of life.
However, the two-point pass failed, leaving Diboll in the lead at 14-9.
Jasper’s defense forced a stop and the offense appeared to be headed for a potential winning score. However, Freeman recovered a fumble at the Diboll 16, putting an exclamation mark on an impressive defensive night.
Diboll was originally scheduled to play Liberty, while Jasper was scheduled to play Livingston on Friday night. However, heavy rains forced a pair of cancellations, which led to the Lumberjacks facing Jasper.
Diboll (4-0) has a bye before playing at Crockett on Oct. 4.
