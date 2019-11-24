The Lufkin Panthers made the most of competing on their home course by taking second place at the Panther Invitational, which wrapped up at Crown Colony Country Club on Saturday afternoon.
Trinity Christian Academy won the event with a two-day total of 612 with the Panthers following with a 633. Tyler Lee placed third with a 647.
The Top 10 was rounded out by Tyler Lee (647), College Park (655), Georgetown (665), Midway (666), College Station (667), Highland Park (667), Monsignor Kelly (674) and Kingwood (706).
Each of the members on Lufkin’s scoring team finished in the top 26 golfers among 68 who were competing.
Jaxon Griffith led the way for Lufkin as he shot an opening-round 78 before a 73 on Saturday to finish at 4-over 151, which put him in a fourth-place tie with Patrick Miller.
Ian Bostwick tied for 14th by shooting rounds of 79 and 81 for a two-day total of 160.
Wil Stafford shot rounds of 82 and 79 to tie for 16th place, Michael Rasmussen finished in a tie for 23rd with rounds of 80 and 84 and Sammy Henson took 26th after rounds of 79 and 87.
Nick Beck, Sloan Moss, J.B. McLeod and K.J. Kruithof also competed for the Panthers at the tournament.
