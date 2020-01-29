Needing a win to put themselves among legitimate district title contenders, the Lufkin Panthers instead couldn’t find their shot.
As a result, the Panthers found themselves on the short end of a 44-35 defeat at the hands of the Nacogdoches Dragons in a key District 16-5A matchup at Panther Gym Tuesday night.
Going against a bigger Nacogdoches team, the Panthers had a a tough time generating any offense in the lane. When they hit only two 3-pointers on the night, both coming in the last nine minutes, Nacogdoches was able to leave its imprint on the game in sweeping the season series.
Deonte Jackson led Nacogdoches with 16 points. Nana Antwi-Bosiako scored 8 of his 10 points in the second half but made his mark on the defensive end where he disrupted a multitude of Lufkin shots. A.J. Johnson added 10 points.
Zay Shankle led Lufkin with 11 points as seven different Panthers scored, but no other player scored more than 6 points.
In the early going, Lufkin looked poised to exact some revenge from a blowout loss to Nacogdoches.
After giving up the first 4 points on baskets from Antwi-Bosiako and Jackson, the Panthers used their own defensive grit to go on a 13-2 run.
After three free throws, Shankle scored on a drive before Nacogdoches’ Eddie Cross hit a layup.
Lufkin answered with buckets in the paint from Jackson Parks and T.K. Scott before Shankle scored a layup at the buzzer for a 11-6 advantage.
The Panthers took their biggest lead of the night on Shankle’s drive that put them ahead 13-6.
Nacogdoches responded with a 13-2 run of its own.
Jackson got things started with a jumper and a pair of free throws, and Nacogdoches closed the run with a Jackson triple and a pair of Johnson free throws for a 19-15 edge.
Lufkin’s Christian Mumphery finished the half with a free throw that brought the margin to 3 points.
After Nacogdoches’ Jackson knocked down a 3-pointer, Lufkin’s Kavorick Williams and Shankle hit back-to-back baskets that trimmed the margin to 22-20.
The Panthers hung tight with the help of a Mumphery trey and free throws that kept the contest a 3-point game with 7 minutes left.
However, Nacogdoches established its presence on the inside with the next 8 points with Antwi-Bosiako and Johnson doing the bulk of the damage to put the Dragons back on top by double digits.
Other Lufkin scorers were Wortham (6), Parks (5), Mumphery and Scott (4), Jordan Moore (3) and Williams (2). Other Nacogdoches scorers were Cross (4) and Jabralen Stedman and Charles Hervey (2).
Lufkin (4-4 in district) hosts Jacksonville on Friday.
