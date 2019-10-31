Two weeks remain in the regular season, but the District 8-5A DI playoff picture could be set by the time teams walk off the field on Friday night.
Lufkin has little left in its path on the way to a district title, while College Station and Magnolia West are virtual locks to make the postseason.
Magnolia has the inside track for the last playoff spot, while Tomball needs to win out and get some help to advance into the bi-district round.
A combination of a Magnolia win over Magnolia West and a Tomball loss against College Station on Friday would set the four playoff teams. In that scenario, Lufkin, College Station, Magnolia and Magnolia West would be headed to the postseason.
A Tomball upset over College Station could make things interesting headed into the final week regardless of the other scores.
Here is a look at this week’s district slate.
Lufkin (7-1, 5-0) at Caney Creek (2-6, 1-4) — The Panthers were the preseason district favorites, and they have lived up to the hype with four straight wins over the other playoff contenders.
The latest victory was a decisive 52-7 win over Magnolia West in a game that featured the district’s two remaining unbeaten teams.
Caleb Berry led Lufkin with 212 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries and Jordan Moore threw for 155 yards while passing for two scores and running for two more.
All that stands in the way of a district title for Lufkin is Caney Creek, which is coming off its first district win, a 41-40 double-overtime shootout over Waller.
Spencer Brandon was the key for Caney Creek as he ran for 354 yards and three touchdowns on 38 carries. He also had 11 tackles and two passes defended on the defensive side.
College Station (6-2, 4-1) at Tomball (3-5, 2-3) — If Tomball is to keep its slim playoff hopes alive, it needs to find a way to get past College Station.
A 55-28 loss to Magnolia dealt a major blow to those playoff hopes for Tomball.
Tomball stayed close early on with Jalen Johnny scoring on a 4-yard touchdown run and a Jermaine Mayes 45-yard screen pass from Hunter Dunn that narrowed the gap to 21-14. However, it never found an answer for an explosive Magnolia offense.
College Station has its sights set on the district’s second seed, which it can grab with wins in its last two games.
The Cougars stayed hot with a 55-28 win over Willis. Roderick Brown led the way for College Station with 177 yards on the ground and Jett Huff throwing for 251 yards and two touchdowns on 22-of-25 passing.
College Station enters Friday in a second-place tie with Magnolia West with those teams meeting in the regular season finale next week.
Magnolia (5-3, 3-2) at Magnolia West (5-3, 4-1) — The most intriguing matchup of the week features this crosstown rivalry.
Lufkin brought Magnolia West down to earth on a chilly night in which it held the Mustangs to zero points and 40 yards through the game’s first 43 minutes.
The Mustangs will look for a quick bounce back against a Magnolia team that had its way with Tomball in a 55-28 victory.
Mitch Hall led the way with 258 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries and Travis Moore ran for 135 yards and three scores while passing for two more touchdowns.
A Magnolia win would lock up a playoff spot and help erase the memory of last season’s finish when the Bulldogs missed out on the postseason.
Willis (2-6, 1-4) at Waller (0-7, 0-5) — In a game that is for little more than pride, this may be Waller’s best chance at a win. Waller just missed out on that victory last week when it came up a point short against Caney Creek.
Willis had a pair of early leads and tied the game at 21-21 on a 13-yard touchdown pass from Steele Bardwell to Jakobe McCoy. However, College Station imposed its will from there in the win.
Josh Havard’s email address is
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.