A blowout win over the Nacogdoches Dragons helped the Lufkin Panthers jump up three spots in Class 5A DI in the latest Dave Campbell’s Texas Football rankings, which were released early Monday afternoon.
Lufkin had fallen to No. 8 following a narrow opening loss to Longview but moved to No. 5 in the latest poll.
The Panthers jumped over Richmond Foster, San Antonio Wagner and Angleton in the poll.
Richmond Foster, which was previously No. 3, fell to No. 8 following a 49-35 loss to Fort Bend Travis. San Antonio Wagner, which was previously No. 6, fell to No. 10 after a 52-14 loss to Converse Judson, and Angleton dropped to No. 7 following a bye week.
Lufkin is currently 1-1 on the season with its loss coming to Longview, the No. 4 team in Class 6A.
The Panthers bounced back from that loss with a 44-0 win over Nacogdoches this past Friday night.
The poll was once again led by Highland Park, which took a 52-25 win over Mesquite Horn on Friday night. Highland Park is followed by Denton Ryan, Frisco Lone Star, Alvin Shadow Creek, Lufkin, Angleton, Hutto, Richmond Foster, Lancaster and San Antonio Wagner.
The other teams ranked atop their respective classes are Duncanville (6A), Aledo (5A DII), Argyle (4A DI), Texarkana Pleasant Grove (4A DII), Grandview (3A DI), Newton (3A DII), Refugio (2A DI), Hamlin (2A DII), Milford (1A DI), Jayton (1A DII), Dallas Bishop Dunne (11-man private schools) and Baytown Christian (6-man private schools).
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s rankings took the place of the former Associated Press rankings, which were discontinued this past season.
They are released on the Texas Football website every Monday afternoon.
Lufkin will be back in action this week as it hosts Redskins del Estado de Mexico, AC.
