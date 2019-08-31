TRINITY — The Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs’ Hardy Baldwin scored three touchdowns on the night to help beat the Trinity Tigers 31-12.
Baldwin scored on a 12-yard run, followed by an extra point by Nelson Florez, to start the game 7-0 with 3:36 left in the first quarter.
With 1:04 left in the quarter, Trinity quarterback Grishman Vaught threw a 45-yard pass to Jamarion Hall. The extra point was blocked by Mykal Vera, making the score 7-6.
Vaught threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Bryce Smith with 1:50 left in the second quarter to give the Tigers a 12-7 lead.
But with one second remaining in the half, Corrigan’s Florez booted a 30-yard field goal to cut the lead to 12-10.
Baldwin added another score with 3:19 left in the third, putting Corrigan back on top 17-12. Jaylon Hunt added to the lead with a touchdown a minute before the end of the quarter, with Florez kicking the extra point, to increase Corrigan’s lead to 24-12.
Baldwin sealed the win 1:32 left in the fourth quarter on this third touchdown run of the night, a 3-yarder, making the final 31-12 Bulldogs.
Corrigan plays at Centerville at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
