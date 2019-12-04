One of the best seasons in school history left the Diboll Lumberjacks among the state’s Top 5 teams before earning the District 11-3A DI championship with a perfect record.
Therefore it came as no surprise that those same Lumberjacks dominated the all-district selections, which were recently announced.
Diboll earned four superlative awards along with eight first-team selections.
Leading the way was Herbert Gums, who capped off his Diboll career in spectacular fashion by earning District MVP honors. Gums missed almost the entire 2018 season with an injury before coming back to dominate the district.
D’aris McMillan was unstoppable out of the Diboll backfield in earning Offensive MVP honors.
On the other side of the ball, Diboll’s Hayden McElroy earned Defensive Player of the Year.
Leading the way for Diboll was Blake Morrison, who earned Coach of the Year.
Seven of Diboll’s eight first-team players were on the defense, where the Lumberjacks crushed the competition throughout the season. Diboll allowed 17 points in six district games, including four shutouts.
For the year, Diboll allowed 63 points.
First-team members from the Diboll defense were inside linebacker Chase Tamez, defensive end Hezekiah Freeman, cornerbacks Jorrin Thompson and Tyveon Williams, free safety Jeremiah Settler-Watts, defensive tackle Jeremiah Gums and strong safety Jaylen McMillan.
Offensive tackle Ricardo Harrison also earned first-team honors.
Diboll also had five second-team selections.
Defensive tackle Ethan Mendoza, center Billy Leverett, QB Dylan Maskunas, HB Landon Dodge and kicker Adrian Garcia were honored.
Honorable-mention picks for the Lumberjacks were wide receivers Chris Teal, Hagen Pierce and Demaria Cook and offensive guard Quincy Coleman.
Diboll finished the season at 11-1, which included the district and bi-district championships.
It was also Diboll’s first 11-win season.
Diboll won the district with Franklin taking second.
