The Central Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs rolled to a pair of blowout victories over Corrigan-Camden in District 21-3A action in Central Tuesday night.
On the girls side, Central took control of the game early and coasted to a 90-25 victory. Kaycie Jo Brown and Presley Slatter led the Lady Bulldogs with 16 points apiece.
Madison Morehouse added 14 points, Allison Shaver had 12, and Alexis Lofton had 11.
Other Central scorers were Brenom Brown (9), Preslie Turney (7) and K.K. Harris (4).
On the boys side, it was a similar story as Central led 15-2 after a quarter and was never challenged on the way to a 75-41 victory.
Dylan Cloonan hit 4 3-pointers on his way to a 25-point night, while Brody Shumaker hit 5 long-distance shots and finished with 22.
Other Central scorers were Hunter Boyett (10), Travis Murry (6), Braiden Bell (5), Colby Lamon (4), Caleb Hudnall (3) and Ben Shelfo (2).
Central led 38-13 at halftime and 60-24 after three quarters.
Central travels to Hemphill on Friday night.
Pineywoods Community Academy girls 55, Hemphill 49 — The Pineywoods Community Academy Lady Wolves got a huge 55-49 home win over Hemphill Tuesday night at Angelina College.
Zoey Kelley and Paytrion Hunt-Murphy had strong opening quarters as the Lady Wolves jumped out to a 10-0 lead and led 17-7 after one quarter. Kelley had 8 in the period, with 6 coming off steals. Hunt-Murphy had 7 in the quarter.
Bella Stanley caught fire from the 3-point line in the second period, hitting 4 from behind the arc as PCA held a 33-26 lead at the half.
Hemphill hit 3 3’s in the third and fought back to tie the game late in the period at 35-35.
PCA closed the period with a 10-2 run and led 45-37.
Hemphill got within 6 twice in the final period but the Lady Wolves held on for a win that keeps them in the middle of the playoff hunt in District 21-3A.
Stanley led PCA with 22, including 6 3-pointers. Kelley had 18, Hunt-Murphy had 13 and Trenity Johnson added 2.
PCA (13-9, 4-4) will play at Diboll on Friday.
