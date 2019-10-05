CROCKETT — Jeremiah Gums and Daris McMillan scored a pair of touchdowns apiece while Crockett was plagued by turnovers in a game that was tight early before the Diboll Lumberjacks romped in the second half en route to a 43-10 win here Friday night.
The Bulldogs were picked off three times on the night, with Gums running one of those interceptions back 34 yards for a score late in the first quarter. Meanwhile the Lumberjacks defense muzzled the Bulldogs in the second half, turning what was a two-score game at halftime into a 33-point romp by the end of the night.
In addition to his two scores, McMillan pounded the ball 35 times for 295 yards while Diboll received offensive contributions from a number of players.
Gums kicked off scoring on the night when he capped off a 74-yard drive on a 5-yard touchdown run with 8:37 to go in the first. The two-point pass attempt failed, making it 6-0 Diboll.
But Crockett responded a little over two minutes later when Antonio Cruz punched in a 20-yard field goal to cut the lead to 6-3 Lumberjacks.
Gums scored on his interception return with just over one minute left in the quarter. Adrian Garcia’s kick was good, making it 13-3 Diboll.
But Crockett got back on the board midway through the second quarter when Jordan Bedford hooked up with Allen Horace on a 23-yard pass to cut the deficit to 13-10 Lumberjacks.
A 35-yard pass from Dylan Maskunas to Demaria Cook with 31 seconds left in the half and a 32-yard Garcia field goad with no time left gave Diboll the 23-10 halftime lead.
But the Bulldogs were shut out in the second half while McMillan scored on runs of 57 and 16 yards in the third quarter to increase the Lumberjacks’ lead to 36-10.
A 20-yard Jaylen McMillan punt return midway through the fourth quarter closed out scoring on the night, bringing the final to 43-10 Lumberjacks.
Diboll (5-0, 1-0) hosts Coldspring at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.