Knowing the UIL sports world was set for at least a two-week hiatus starting today, the Lufkin Panthers and Hudson Hornets gladly waited out an hour-long lightning delay in the first inning before getting down to business.
Less than two hours later, Hank Warren made sure the Hornets went into the break with a good feeling as his two-run single proved to be the difference in a 2-1 win over the Panthers on the final day of the Pete Runnels Texas Shootout at Morris Frank Park Saturday afternoon.
Warren’s fifth-inning single looped just over the second baseman’s head, scoring two runs and erasing a one-run deficit.
Sam Belasco got out of a bases-loaded jam in the sixth inning and Warren retired the side in order in the seventh inning in preserving the win.
Weston Hyde got the win on the mound for Hudson. He worked in and out of trouble through four innings, allowing one earned run on four hits and three walks with three strikeouts.
Lufkin stranded six runners in those first four innings and eventually left nine on for the game.
The Hornets’ offense finally did just enough to take advantage in the fifth inning.
Trace Lucas was hit by a pitch with one out before Aaron Dickerson followed with a single up the middle.
Both runners moved up on a wild pitch before Warren’s single looped in to bring in both runners for a 2-1 advantage.
Lufkin threatened in the sixth inning when it loaded the bases on a Hunter Ditsworth single and back-to-back hit batters with one out.
However, Belasco induced a shallow fly to right that wasn’t deep enough to score Ditsworth before a flyout to right ended the threat.
The Panthers got on the board in the second inning when Jamaari Hunt hit a bloop single, moved to second on a balk when Hyde slipped on a slippery mound and scored on Reid Hensley’s RBI single.
Coby Dejesus coasted through the first four innings for the Pack, allowing only three Hudson baserunners before running into trouble in the fifth inning. He took the loss, allowing two earned runs on three hits and two hit batters with a pair of strikeouts in five innings.
Spencer Alexander pitched the last two innings, allowing only one baserunner on Dickerson’s third single of the afternoon. He finished the tournament with six hits in four games. Warren’s RBI single was Hudson’s only other hit of the afternoon.
Belasco pitched two innings for Hudson, allowing no runs on two hits and two hit batters.
Lufkin hitters were Hensley (2 singles, RBI), Alexander and Riggs (double) and Ditsworth and Hunt (single).
The teams were originally scheduled to play district games this week, but those have been put on hold due to the UIL decision to suspend games for at least two weeks.
“We’ll just wait and see what they tell us,” Hudson head coach Glen Kimble said prior to the game. “At this point, that’s really all we can do.”
