GROVETON — Cade Steubing threw for 320 yards and four touchdowns as the Groveton Indians started district action in style by rolling to a 56-20 win over the West Sabine Tigers on Friday night.
Trenton Torregrossa ran for 80 yards and caught two passes for 92 yards, while Dylan Wells added 100 yards on five receptions to give Groveton its fifth win in six tries.
Prior to last week’s bye, the Indians averaged 49 points through their first five games. The bye didn’t slow down any of that momentum as Groveton scored 21 points in the first 10 minutes and matched a previous season high with 56 points.
Groveton got on the board first as Steubing hit Torregrossa for a 66-yard touchdown pass for a quick 7-0 lead.
Two minutes later, Martin Chavez plunged into the end zone from one yard out, upping the margin to 14-0.
That lead grew to 21-0 when Steubing hit Wells for a 50-yard score with 2:06 left in the first quarter.
West Sabine answered with a touchdown 20 seconds later, making it 21-8 after a quarter.
Groveton took all of 15 seconds into the second quarter to get back on the board with Steubing’s third touchdown pass making it 28-8.
Malachi Stewart’s 9-yard touchdown run upped the margin to 35-8.
West Sabine stemmed the momentum with a touchdown with 3:44 left. However, Chavez’s second touchdown run, this one from 3 yards out, put the Indians on top 42-14 at halftime.
Torregrossa scored from 10 yards out early in the third quarter, making it 49-14.
That lead grew to 42 points with 17 seconds left in the third quarter as Dauvarrio Horace scored on a 32-yard touchdown pass from Steubing for a 56-14 advantage.
West Sabine scored one final touchdown early in the fourth quarter that made the final 56-20.
Groveton (5-1, 1-0) returns to action on Friday as it hosts San Augustine.
