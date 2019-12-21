At no matter what level of the sport one follows, softball teams will always have a need for good pitching.
Southern Arkansas University Tech on Wednesday helped solidify some help in the circle when Lufkin’s Halea Wells signed her letter of intent to join the program beginning in the fall of 2020.
The Rockets compete at the NJCAA Region II level; the campus is located in East Camden, Arkansas.
Wells said it didn’t take many visits to the SAUT campus to convince her it was her next destination — especially considering two of her future teammates are also some of her former teammates.
“When I first visited their campus, the coaching environment and the players — I’ve already played with two of those girls — I just felt better about going there,” Wells said. Everyone and everything was so friendly, and it just reminded me of home.”
Wells acknowledged the possibility of being a role player in the beginning, but she hopes to change that status quickly.
“Right now, they have a big freshman class, so when I get there, I’ll probably be a backup pitcher,” Wells said. “Hopefully, by my sophomore year I’ll be one of the starters.”
Wells credited coaches Ashley Martin, Jessica Tullos and Jessica McGuire for helping develop both as a player and a person.
“They’ve taught that not everybody is going to work or learn the same way, and you’re going to have to be a team leader,” Wells said. “To do that means holding yourself accountable, along with your teammates, and to have fun on and off the field.”
Wells is the daughter of Terry Wells and the granddaughter of Sheryll and Tommy Wells.
