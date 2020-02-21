A postseason win was a nice complement to a Lufkin Lady Panthers’ season that has already surpassed most expectations. Now they’ll look to push themselves within a single round of the regional tournament as they take on the Lancaster Lady Tigers in Class 5A Region II Area hoops action tonight.
The task is a tall one for Lufkin as Lancaster is the District 13-5A champion and coming off a 65-22 blowout win over Joshua earlier this week.
In that game, Skylar Barnes led the way with 20 points, while Aysia Ward put in 10.
The defense was the story of the night as Lancaster held Joshua scoreless in the first quarter while only giving up two points in the second frame.
However, a confident Lady Panthers’ team is ready to show it can rise to the challenge after battling its way to a 53-48 win over Texas High on Tuesday night.
Like Lancaster, Lufkin used its defensive effort to work its way to the win.
On a night when 88 free throws were shot, Lufkin was able to find a way to win despite major foul trouble.
The winner of tonight’s game moves on to the regional quarterfinals where it will face the Red Oak/Mount Pleasant winner.
The winner of that game advances to next week’s regional tournament.
Tip-off for tonight’s game is set for 6:30 at Tyler Junior College.
While the Lady Panthers are set to go for the postseason tonight, the Panthers still have a weekend of waiting for their bi-district playoff matchup against Sulphur Springs.
That game will be played at 7 p.m. Monday at Tyler Junior College. The game could potentially be moved back to 7:30 if another game is scheduled for that night.
In other area playoff action, the Hudson Hornets and Diboll Lumberjacks will each compete in warm-up games before opening the postseason on Tuesday.
Diboll is fresh off a district championship in which it only dropped one game.
The Lumberjacks will face Atlanta in a playoff warm-up game at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Tenaha.
Diboll will then open the postseason against Orangefield at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Kirbyville High School.
The Hornets will take on Class 5A’s No. 24 team, Mount Pleasant, in a warm-up game at 6 tonight at Gary High School. Mount Pleasant was the District 15-5A champion, finishing ahead of Sulphur Springs.
Lufkin will open the playoffs at 7 p.m. Tuesday when it takes on Palestine at the Nacogdoches High School Gym.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.