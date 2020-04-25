Before he could make a final impression on the track, Diboll senior Darryl Weaver Jr. had his last season in red and white cut short.
Thanks to endless hours of hard work as well as stellar seasons as an underclassmen, his track and field career is far from over as he recently signed a letter of intent to compete at Marian University starting next season.
Because Diboll ISD is closed due to COVID-19, the coronavirus, Weaver signed his letter of intent in a ceremony at his house.
“This is really exciting for me because track has always been my favorite sport,” Weaver said. “I’ve been working for this for four years. I really thought this was something that could actually happen around the beginning of this year, so it’s great I get this opportunity.”
Marian University is in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. While many athletes elect to stay closer to home to continue their careers, Weaver embraced the lengthy trip.
“I always wanted to go far off for school, so this was the right spot for me,” Weaver said. “They had a great coach and I liked what I saw from the school and the program.”
Weaver has been a standout for the Lumberjacks in multiple sports. He competed in the regional track meet in his sophomore and junior seasons.
Before this season was canceled, he had his eyes set on a third straight trip to regionals.
“That sucks it ended so early, but I’m still out here training outside,” Weaver said. “Track is probably easier to keep in shape on your own than other sports since you can do individual workouts. When I get there, I’ll be ready.”
In addition to his work on the track, Weaver was a defensive back on this year’s Lumberjacks’ team that finished with an 11-1 record and a spot in the area round of the playoffs.
Weaver is a four-year letterman for the Lumberjacks’ track and field team.
Once he gets to Marian, he expects to compete in the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes as well as relay events.
“Here at Diboll, I really learned how to compete,” Weaver said.
“That competition is what I really love about it, and it’s what I’m looking forward to when I get there.”
Weaver plans to major in business at Marian University.
