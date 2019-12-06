It’s already been quite a ride for the Groveton Indians as the traditional powerhouse has hit double digits in wins for the first time in 13 seasons.
They have also made their deepest playoff run since the 1996 team made it all the way to the state championship game 23 years ago.
This year’s Indians are only two wins away from reaching that state championship once again.
However, before they can get there, they’ll face a massive roadblock in the form of the San Augustine Wolves.
The two squads are no strangers to each other as they finished atop the 12-2A DI standings this season. San Augustine won the district championship while Groveton was the runner-up.
The deciding factor in that chase for the district title was San Augustine’s 66-39 win in Groveton on Oct. 18.
In that loss, Cade Steubing accounted for 260 yards and three touchdowns, while Trenton Torregrossa had 80 yards and two scores on 9 carries, but the high-flying Wolves had enough offense to win the shootout.
Jayden Hicks was the difference for San Augustine with five touchdowns, including one on a 40-yard interception return.
Since then, neither team has been touched.
San Augustine has improved to 13-0 on the season by winning each of its last six games by at least 26 points. The average score in that time span has been 61-15.
In the playoffs, the Wolves have wins over Garrison (42-10), Normangee (84-46) and Harleton (47-21).
Groveton has also won each of its last six games by double digits, including last week’s 42-28 win over Joaquin.
Steubing threw for 154 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 111 yards and two scores on 16 carries. Torregrossa added 164 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.
Since the playoffs began, Groveton has wins over Timpson (47-12), Big Sandy (55-27) and Joaquin.
Those high-scoring offenses should lead to another shootout in tonight’s Class 3A DI state quarterfinal matchup.
Tonight’s game is set for a 7 p.m. start at SFA’s Homer Bryce Stadium.
The winner of the matchup advances to the state semifinals next week where it will take on the Holland/Refugio winner. Those teams played in the Alamodome on Thursday night.
