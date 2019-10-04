It’s been quite a ride for the Diboll Lumberjacks so far in the 2019 season.
Just two weeks ago, they were scheduled for a game against Liberty, which was washed out due to heavy rains. Head coach Blake Morrison quickly went to work in finding a replacement.
The replacement came in the form of state powerhouse and Class 4A Division II’s No. 2 team, the Jasper Bulldogs.
Instead of stepping away from the challenge, the Lumberjacks rose above it as another big night from Daris McMillan, mixed with an outstanding defensive performance, led to a 14-9 victory.
That win served notice that Diboll’s torrid start was more than an afterthought. They were recently named Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s Class 3A Team of the Week. They also entered the state rankings at No. 9 then moved up a spot this past week.
After a week off, the Lumberjacks will get to work in district action as they travel to take on the Crockett Bulldogs, another team that should present quite a challenge.
Crockett has won three of its four games, including back-to-back blowout victories over Grapeland (48-8) and Trinity (45-0). Its only loss of the season was a 38-32 setback against Garrison.
Kickoff for tonight’s game in Crockett is set for 7:30.
Liberty (2-2) at Huntington (0-5) — With the district opener looming two weeks away, the Huntington Red Devils will look to break into the win column when they host the Liberty Panthers tonight. Following a 51-14 loss to Huffman Hargrave in a rare Saturday afternoon game, the Red Devils dropped a 36-0 decision to the Livingston Lions last week.
Liberty comes into tonight’s game coming off a 16-14 setback against Splendora. That came after a pair of blowout wins over Cleveland (69-13) and Livingston (48-7).
Kickoff for tonight’s game in Huntington is set for 7:30.
Groveton, Corrigan-Camden get byes — The Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs and Groveton Indians will have the week off in order to get ready for the stretch run.
Corrigan-Camden is coming off a pair of losses to Joaquin (16-14) and Alto (40-15).
The Bulldogs open district in New Waverly next week against a 4-1 Bulldogs’ squad.
Groveton also gets a week off to get set for the district opener at home against West Sabine.
The Indians’ offense has been unstoppable through the first five games as it is averaging 49 points per game. That has led to a 4-1 record with the only loss coming to Buffalo (42-39).
Last week, Groveton took a 54-7 win over Centerville.
