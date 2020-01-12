A tough weekend came to a close with mixed results as the Lufkin Lady Panthers let a late lead slip away in a 1-1 tie against the New Caney Eagles on the final day of the Lady Pack Showcase on John Outlaw Memorial Field at Abe Martin Stadium Saturday.
Milagros Guzman scored a goal for Lufkin just before the half, a score that looked like it may be enough for the Lady Panthers to secure a win.
However, New Caney took advantage of a Lufkin misplay near midfield in rallying for a 1-1 tie.
The teams each finished the weekend with 0-2-1 records.
“We played a little better today, but I thought for the most part, we were flat all tournament,” Lufkin head coach Antonio Encarnacion said. “Sometimes the little things make a big difference in this game, and we weren’t able to do enough to come out of here with a win.”
A day after playing in 70-degree temperatures, Lufkin and New Caney battled through cold weather and tough winds.
The game was scoreless until the final minute of the half when Guzman took a shot from long distance and found the back of the net for a 1-0 lead, giving Lufkin the momentum headed into the break.
“That was a great kick from her from the outside,” Encarnacion said. “We need to take more shots like that.”
The score stayed at 1-1 until 15 minutes into the second half when Lufkin had a ball taken away near midfield. New Caney’s Itzhel Garcia was there to pounce on the ball before finding herself in a one-on-one situation with the goalkeeper. She put the shot in for the goal that tied it up.
“We have to do a better job of communication, and that’s what cost us on that play,” Encarnacion said. “We were confused in getting possession of the ball and they made us pay for it.”
Longview took the tournament championship with a 2-0 win over Tyler Lee.
Lufkin (1-3-1) will return to action on Thursday in the Longview tournament. The Lady Panthers open with Longview at 7 p.m.
