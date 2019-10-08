The Diboll Lumberjacks inched up a spot while the Lufkin Panthers held steady in the latest Dave Campbell’s Texas Football rankings, which were released on Monday afternoon.
Diboll, which remained undefeated on the season following a 43-10 win over the Crockett Bulldogs, checked in at No. 7 in the Class 3A DI poll. That came after the ’Jacks pulled into the state rankings at No. 9 two weeks ago and moved up to No. 8 last week.
Jefferson, which was ranked fourth in last week’s poll, dropped a 29-28 decision to Hughes Springs to drop to No. 9. That allowed the remaining top nine teams in the poll to move up a single spot.
Grandview once again stood atop the poll, followed by Malakoff, Wall, Bushland, Atlanta, Rockdale, Diboll, Pottsboro, Jefferson and Eastland.
The Lumberjacks return to action at 7:30 p.m. Friday when they host Coldspring.
Meanwhile, the Panthers held steady at No. 5 in the Class 5A DI rankings following a tough 24-18 win over the Magnolia Bulldogs.
With eight teams in the poll and the other two on byes, the entire Top 10 remained unchanged.
Lone Star once again led the way, followed by Shadow Creek, Denton Ryan, Highland Park, Hutto, Richmond Foster, Lancaster, San Antonio Wagner and Abilene Cooper.
Lufkin returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Friday when it hosts a tough game against College Station.
The Alto Yellowjackets held their spot in the Class 2A DI rankings following a bye.
Those rankings also remained unchanged with No. 1 Refugio being followed by Shiner, San Saba, San Augustine, Hawley, New Deal, Holland, Mason, Alto and Post.
Alto plays at Big Sandy on Friday night.
Longview, which gave Lufkin its only loss of the season, checked in at No. 4 in the Class 6A poll, behind Duncanville, Katy and Allen.
Other top-ranked teams in this week’s poll were Aledo (5A DII), Argyle (4A DI), Waco Connally (4A DII), Canadian (3A DII), Falls City (2A DII), Balmorhea (1A DI), Jayton (1A DII) and Cedar Hill Trinity Christian (Private).
With the Associated Press discontinuing its rankings this season, Dave Campbell’s Texas Football is the official high school poll. Its rankings are released at TexasFootball.com at 12:15 p.m. each Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.