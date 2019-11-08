The list of accomplishments seemingly never stops for the Diboll Lumberjacks. This past Friday, the ’Jacks wrapped up the 11-3A DI title with a convincing win over district favorite and previous Top 10 Franklin.
Diboll is also the No. 5 team in the state and has climbed to the top of the East Texas rankings.
With the playoffs starting in a week, the Lumberjacks are already locked into the district’s top seed, and this playoff run has the feel of one that could go all the way to December.
With that in mind, this year’s Lumberjacks have a little bit of unfinished business tonight. They’ll look to take care of the last item on their regular-season list when the Trinity Tigers visit “The Woodshed” in Diboll tonight.
With a win, Diboll would wrap up its first perfect regular season since 2000. Members of that squad will be on hand to be honored prior to tonight’s contest.
If the rest of the regular season is any indication, they will be in for quite a show.
Diboll is coming off a 34-7 win over Franklin. A dominating defense did its part by holding the Lions to 14 yards.
For the season, Diboll has allowed 40 points through nine games. That includes four shutouts with only one team reaching double digits.
The Lumberjacks’ offense also hasn’t been a problem with Daris McMillan running for 157 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries.
Jeremiah Gums did his part by rushing for a touchdown and catching a touchdown pass.
All that stands in the way of Diboll’s perfect season is a winless Trinity team. The 0-9 Tigers had a bye after a 60-12 loss to Franklin two weeks ago.
They have been outscored by a total of 341-120 on the season.
Kickoff for tonight’s game in Diboll is set for 7:30.
Shepherd (2-6, 1-2) at Huntington (1-8, 0-1) — The Red Devils are just a few days away from starting their playoff run for the second straight season.
They’ll look to pick up another win along the way as they host the Shepherd Pirates for Senior Night tonight.
The Red Devils are coming off a 62-13 loss to a talented Center Roughriders team last week.
Tonight’s game is a contest for playoff seeding with the winner going in as the district’s third seed while the loser will take fourth.
Shepherd had a bye last week following a 42-35 overtime loss to Center.
Kickoff for tonight’s game in Huntington is slated for 7:30.
Groveton (7-2, 3-1) at Hull-Daisetta (2-6, 0-4) — Firmly locked into the second spot in District 12-2A DI, the Groveton Indians will look to enter the playoffs with some momentum.
This past week, Groveton took a 32-12 win over Shelbyville in a game that virtually locked up the second seed in the postseason.
Cade Steubing threw for a pair of touchdowns and ran for another in the victory.
The final regular-season test comes against a Hull-Daisetta team that has yet to win a district contest. The Bobcats are coming off a 44-20 loss to West Sabine.
Kickoff for tonight’s game in Groveton is set for 7.
Hemphill (4-5, 2-2) at Corrigan-Camden (6-3, 3-1) — Playoff appearances have become a given for the Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs over the last two decades.
This year’s group of young Bulldogs locked up another postseason spot two weeks ago. Now Corrigan-Camden will look to carry a seventh win and the district’s second seed into the postseason when it hosts Hemphill for Senior Night.
Hemphill is also headed to the playoffs as it enters tonight’s game on the heels of a 52-6 win over New Waverly.
