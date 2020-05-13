Hudson’s Jocelyn Gonzalez rounded out a spectacular career by being named the 19-4A MVP and the all-district team had a decidedly Lady Hornets’ feel as it was recently announced.
Gonzalez earned her second straight district MVP honor after she broke her own school record with 51 goals. That came a year after she earned MVP by scoring 49 goals. Gonzalez finished her Hudson career with 150 goals.
She was also picked for the all-district team in each of her four seasons.
The awards didn’t stop there as Kimberly Penick was named the Goalkeeper of the Year. Her honor came a year after she also earned first-team honors.
She shared the award with Center’s Alli Stuever.
Lady Hornets’ head coach Derek Lillard was named Coach of the Year.
In addition to those honors, the Lady Hornets were officially named district champs. Hudson stood in first place headed into the final week of the season with games against Center and Jasper remaining. The Lady Hornets already had shutout wins against each team.
Diboll’s Abby Galvan earned Sophomore of the Year.
The Lady Hornets’ honors didn’t stop there as Jenna Quarles, Estephanie Escobedo, Raylei Smith and Laurel Ainsworth were each named to the first team.
Quarles wrapped up another stellar season in getting the award after being named the Offensive MVP as a junior one season ago. As a junior, she was the Newcomer of the Year.
Ainsworth was an all-district selection for the fourth straight season, while Smith and Escobedo earned an all-district selection in each of their three seasons on the varsity. Diboll’s Jessica Castro was a first-team selection for the Lady Jacks.
The Lady Hornets also put four players on the second team with Jazmine Jamison, Ryleigh Evans, Claire Gowin and Brisa Ibarra being honored.
Evans was a three-time all-district honoree, while Jamison earned the honor for the second time.
Avery Bearden and Aneesia Lopez were each second-team selections for the Lady Jacks.
Britney Rojo and Taylor Rojo rounded out Hudson’s all-district selections with honorable mention honors.
Paulina Montoya, Julissa Montoyo and Alyssa Garza were Diboll’s honorable mention selections.
Other superlative honors went to Henderson’s Anabel Orta (Defensive Player of the Year), Marin Love (Offensive Player of the Year) and Kaleigh White (Utility Player of the Year) and Carthage’s Kipton Travis (Newcomer of the Year). Other first-team selections were Henderson’s Josie Arrellano, Jordan Williams, Kiana Warren and Marissa Aparicio, Center’s Rosa Rojas, Tania Suaste and Isable Rios and Carthage’s Alayna Plumlee.
Other second-team picks were Henderson’s Gabby Bell, Avigail Bazadua and Jeleyse Morquecho, Center’s Stephanie Gonzalez, Anayeli Martinez and Isabel Soto and Carthage’s Lissed Gonzalez and Zoe Spencer.
Other honorable mention selections were Henderson’s Hali Reyes, Consuelo Montcado and Traci Shuster, Center’s Jasmine Ramirez, Graciela Gonzalez and Jessica Alvarado and Carthage’s Chelsey Canada, Melissa Garcia and Elayne Grogan.
