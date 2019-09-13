Even before the season got underway, the Diboll Lumberjacks knew they had plenty to like about their 2019 roster.
They’ve spent the past two weeks showing exactly why. The latest example came this past week when they dominated in every phase in a 62-0 win over the Huntington Red Devils.
Daris McMillan accounted for six touchdowns for Diboll, which struck for two touchdowns in the first eight minutes and never let the Red Devils into the game.
McMillan finished with 187 yards on 20 carries while Dylan Maskunas threw for 101 yards.
As good as the offense has been, the defense has told the story for Diboll as it has outscored its two opponents by a total of 88-7.
The Lumberjacks will look to keep up that momentum in front of a homecoming crowd when they welcome in Cleveland tonight.
Cleveland has struggled in each of the first two weeks, suffering losses to Buna (34-7) and Liberty (69-13).
Kickoff for tonight’s game in Diboll is set for 7:30. Homecoming festivities will be held prior to the game.
Huntington (0-2) at Brook Hill (1-1) — It’s been rough sledding for the Red Devils in the first two weeks of the season. Friday night’s blowout loss in Diboll followed a disappointing setback to Warren.
The Red Devils will look to build some much needed momentum starting this week as they travel to Bullard to take on Brook Hill.
Brook Hill started the season with a 27-7 win over Southwest Christian before last week’s 42-10 loss to John Paul II.
Kickoff for tonight’s game is set for 7:30.
Buffalo (1-1) at Groveton (2-0) — The Indians have left no doubt about their dominance in the opening two weeks of the season as they have rolled to a pair of victories.
In last week’s 56-14 win over Trinity, the Indians had the balanced game they’ve been seeking with Cade Steubing throwing for 194 yards on 12-of-14 passing while Trenton Torregrossa had 119 yards on 11 carries.
Malachi Stewart added 90 yards on nine carries.
Groveton will try to keep its momentum moving in the right direction tonight as it welcomes in Buffalo.
The Bison have split their first two games, losing 44-21 to Crockett before last week’s 41-21 win over Palestine Westwood.
Kickoff for tonight’s game in Groveton is set for 7:30.
Kirbyville (0-2) at Corrigan-Camden (2-0) — An old formula is working to perfection for a young Corrigan-Camden team early in the 2019 season.
This past Friday, Corrigan-Camden used another bruising ground game, coupled with a hard-hitting defense, to stymie Centerville in a 27-12 decision.
Corrigan-Camden turned its defense into offense with a pair of fumbles leading to scores.
Christian Hood and Henry Baldwin each scored on the ground for Corrigan-Camden and Hood hit Keyshawn Whitfield for a 28-yard touchdown pass that provided the Bulldogs’ offense.
Kirbyville is 0-2 on the season after blowout losses to Newton (76-0) and Lumberton (52-7).
Kickoff for tonight’s game is set for 7:30.
