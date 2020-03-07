Hunter Ditsworth allowed no earned runs over six innings as the Lufkin Panthers bounced back from an earlier loss with a 9-4 win over Brazosport on the second day of the Brazosport/Brazoswood tournament Friday afternoon.
Ditsworth gave up four unearned runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out three in six innings as he got the win.
Brett Riggs pitched a perfect seventh inning in closing out the win.
Ditsworth led Lufkin at the plate with three singles and two RBIs, and Riggs had three hits and an RBI. Reid Hensley delivered two singles and an RBI. Other Lufkin hitters were Coby Dejesus, Tre Odom and Cameron Scott (single, RBI), Sam Flores (single) and Rilee Wideman (RBI).
Earlier in the day, Lufkin dropped a 3-0 decision to Shadow Creek. Hensley was effective on the mound, allowing two runs, one earned, on six hits and four walks in five innings.
Scott allowed one earned run on three hits in an inning.
Lufkin hitters were Scott (double, single), Ditsworth (double) and Dejesus, Flores and Odom (single).
On Thursday, Lufkin dropped a pair of one-run decisions.
In a 7-6 loss to Angleton, Lufkin erased a four-run deficit before allowing a run in the final inning.
Alex Luna started and allowed six runs, five earned, on seven hits and two walks with three strikeouts in three innings.
Flores took the loss, allowing one earned run on two hits and a walk with three strikeouts in two innings.
Lufkin hitters were Dejesus (2 singles), Spencer Alexander (double, 2 RBIs), A.J. Bonacci and Ditsworth (single, RBI), Caleb Newsome, Jamaari Hunt and Flores (single) and Odom (2 RBIs).
The Panthers also dropped a 3-2 decision to Westside despite a strong start from Cy Murphy, who allowed three unearned runs on six hits and a walk with eight strikeouts in five innings.
Riggs pitched the final inning, allowing no runs on a hit with a strikeout.
Lufkin hitters were Julio Flores (double, RBI), Dejesus (double) and Bonacci and Alexander (single).
Lufkin entered the seventh inning in a 3-0 hole before scoring two runs and loading the bases. However, a groundout ended the threat.
Lufkin (3-7) closes out the tournament at 10 a.m. today when it plays at Brazoswood.
