Diboll standout Javaughn Luster was a driving force in sending the Lumberjacks to their deepest playoff run since the 2005 season.
He was recently rewarded for those accomplishments as he was named to the Class 3A Texas Association of Basketball Coaches’ All-State Team.
Each classification of players recognizes 20 players from across the state.
The Diboll senior finished his high school career with 1,611 points.
His best work came this past year when he averaged 17 points per contest. He also averaged three assists, three steals and three rebounds.
Luster was a constant force in his time with Diboll, which was in the fourth year under head coach James Davis.
The Lumberjacks raced to the district title by going 13-1. Their only loss in that span was a double-overtime loss to Central Heights. Diboll would clinch the district title just four days later.
That district run provided a springboard into the playoffs.
The Lumberjacks opened the playoffs with a 69-51 win over Orangefield before winning a 55-44 defensive battle against Hitchcock. The Lumberjacks clinched their first regional tournament berth in 15 years with a 65-62 win over East Chambers.
Diboll advanced to the regional final with a 59-54 win over Malakoff.
Javaughn Luster led Diboll with 19 points in the regional championship game, but the Lumberjacks dropped a 67-57 decision to the No. 4 Coldspring Trojans.
The Lumberjacks ended the season with a 27-9 record.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.